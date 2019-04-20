BBC’s Home Ground to broadcast live from Mount Stewart

BBC Northern Ireland’s Home Ground is set to be broadcast live from Mount Stewart on the shores of Strangford Lough.

Beginning on Monday, May 6 on BBC One Northern Ireland at 7pm, over the course of three nights (May 6, 8 and 10) presenters Jo Scott and Gavin Andrews with reporter Ruth Sanderson will be in the grounds of the National Trust property and surrounding Strangford Lough area.

The Home Ground team will be meeting some of the people who keep the Mount Stewart estate going throughout the year, taking cameras behind the scenes to find out just what it takes to keep the estate running, as well as checking out the local wildlife, including red squirrels, badgers and raptors.

Mount Stewart is extending its opening hours until 8pm each of the three evenings, and inviting its visitors to enjoy the range of activities on offer. The house, gardens and wider demesne will be open late and there will be have-a-go activities including bird spotting, den building and red squirrel spotting to take part in. Keep an eye on the Mount Stewart website and Facebook page for more information on these activities.

For the first time, visitors will be able to enjoy the estate at dusk and there they will meet many of the ranger and volunteer teams who care for Mount Stewart, Strangford Lough and the surrounding area whilst checking out the live TV action.

Michael Fanning, series producer for Home Ground, says: “We’re really thrilled to be able to bring Home Ground to the Mount Stewart estate for these special live programmes. Right across the week we’ll be featuring a host of great stories from the estate and the wider Strangford Lough and Ards Peninsula area. Viewers can look forward to all the elements of Home Ground with the added excitement of live TV.”

General manager of Mount Stewart, Jon Kerr, said: “We are so delighted to host the Home Ground crew here at Mount Stewart. Hundreds of thousands of people enjoy visiting this special place every year but few have truly seen just how much work goes in to caring for the gardens and over 5,000 hectares of coast and countryside. I’m looking forward to working with the Home Ground team to share many behind the scenes stories from our rangers, gardeners, volunteers and wider teams who work tirelessly to take such good care of both Mount Stewart, Strangford Lough and the surrounding area.”

The series is made for BBC Northern Ireland by Below the Radar TV.

Normal admission to Mount Stewart applies, members free. Keep an eye on the Mount Stewart website to plan your visit:https://www.nationaltrust.org.uk/mount-stewart.