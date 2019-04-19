Bullocks sell to £1,305 at Rathfriland Co-Op

The price of strong store cattle increased by around £50 per head on Friday with an increased number of buyers.

Heavy bullocks sold from £1,120 to £1,305 for an Angus from Ballyward.

Another good entry of weanlings sold to £1,130 for a 540k Aberdeen Angus from Kilkeel.

Other weanlings from this farm sold at £1,085, £1,075, £1,055, £1,000.

The first weanling in the ring, a 272k Simmental sold at £750 or 275.7p/k.

This pen of seven averaged 244p/k.

Some great store heifers in the entry with a Banbridge farmer reaching £1,135 and £1,120 for 590k.

A 400k heifer from Sinn sold at £840.

A big entry of dropped calves and young sturks sold to £570 for a pen of Aberdeen Angus males from Ballynahatton.

Heifer calves to £425 for a Belgian Blue from Newcastle.

DROPPED CALVES

Ballynahatton farmer: pen of Aberdeen Angus, £570, £545, £525, £405, £400, £365 and £310. Newcastle farmer: a Belgian Blue bull at £525. Burren farmer: Charolais bulls £510 and £425. Katesbridge farmer: Belgian Blue bull £425. Newcastle farmer: Belgian Blue heifers £425 and £535. Mayobridge farmer: £305, £300 and £270. Downpatrick farmer: £360 and £300 for Belgian Blue bulls and £200 for Aberdeen Angus heifers. Derrylecky farmer: 2 Simmental heifers £290.

WEANLINGS

Banbridge farmer: 272k at £750 or 275.7p/k, 302k at £755 or 250p/k, 336k at £828 or 245.5p/k, 322k at £770 or 239.1p/k and 341k at £790 or 244p/k twice. Dromore farmer: 390k at £910, 364k at £845, 422k at £970. Carginagh farmer: 260k at £635. Sheeptown farmer: 260k at £640, 244k at £565, 402k at £855, 266k at £570. Ballinaskeagh farmer: 416k at £955, 410k at £900, 340k at £740. Glenloughlin farmer: 534k at £1085, 540k at £1130, 514k at £1075, 536k at £1000. Ballymartin farmer: 178k at £415, 215k at £480, 248k at £500.

HEIFERS

Banbridge farmer: 600k at £1,135, 586k at £1120. Ballyward farmer: 596k at £1,075, 542k at £1,040. Edenagarry farmer: 602k at £1,100. Shinn farmer: 402k at £840. Annalong farmer: 430k at £835, 466k at £820, 436k at £785, 406k at £780. Dromore farmer: 312k at £580. Clough farmer: 242k at £530. Rostrevor farmer: 408k at £840, 394k at £805.

BULLOCKS

Ballyward farmer: 696k at £1,305, 684k at £1235, 654k at £1180, 628k at £1,170. Ringbane farmer: 742k at £1,300, 678k at £1,180. Edenagarry farmer: 594k at £1,120, 654k at £1225. Ballykeel farmer: 612k at £1,190. Moyadd farmer: 594k at £1,190. Ballinaskeagh farmer: 418k at £870, 472k at £950, 464k at £925. Rathfriland farmer: 526k at £1,125, 594k at £1,120, 532k at £1,110. Moyadd farmer: 612k at £1,140, 516k at £1,090, 578k at £1,090.

164 lambs sold to 512p/k on Tuesday evening for 20.5k at £105 from a Rathfriland farm.

A top of £106 paid to a Ballynafern farmer for 22.5k.

Aughnaskeagh farmer: 22.2k at £104. Drumlee farmer: 26k at £105.

Farmers from Cabra, Cranfield, Katesbridge, Kilkeel, Mayobridge and Newry all obtained £103 for their lambs.

Hoggets sold to £98 for 26k from Ballywillwill. Ringsend farmer: £98 for 34k. Tandragee farmer: 26k at £97. Dundrum farmer: 28.5k at £96. Kilkeel farmer: 25k at £95. Clough farmer: 25k at £95. Dundrum farmer: 25k at £95. Kilcoo farmer: 29k at £95.

FAT EWES

Rathfriland farmer: £101. Mayobridge farmer: £100. Corbally farmer: £100. Newry farmer: £96.50. Rathfriland farmer: £96. Ringsend farmer: £96. Drumlough farmer: £96. Imdel farmer: £95. Ballynahinch farmer: £95.