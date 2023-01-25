11 Angus bulls to sell at Dungannon native breeds sale on 14th February

The bulls selling range in age from March 2021 to November 2021, and are consigned by high health status herds participating in the AFBI and SAC schemes. All bulls have been DNA sire verified and will be veterinary inspected prior to the sale.

Entries have been received from six of the Province’s leading Aberdeen Angus herds: Coltrim (4), Coolermoney, Drumhill (3), Glen Cowie, Home Farm and Tullybryan.

The bulls on offer are sons of top AI sires and prolific stock bulls including Haymount War Smith R578, Drumhill Lord Hatfield R532, Keirsbeath Karma S539, Stouphill Eligh U217, Rulesmains Jimo Eric R666, Rawburn Black Bush S420, Kiltariff Dynamic D711 and Tofts Evergarth R409. Aberdeen Angus is highly regarded world-wide for its many traits.

Coolermoney Eric X145 sells at the forthcoming Native Breeds show and sale in Dungannon.

NI Aberdeen Angus Club chairperson Hylda Mills commented: “The catalogue for the forthcoming sale features an unrivalled selection of bulls suitable for dairy and suckler herd owners. This is a sale not to be missed!

“Many have above average Breedplan figures, with terminal sire indices to a top of +43, self-replacing +57, eye muscle +7.0, and milk values to +19 in the breed’s top ten per cent.”

Among the entries coming under the hammer, is the July 2021 Coolemoney Eric X145, winner of the reserve yearling championship at the club’s calf show held in November.