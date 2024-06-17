Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Ringland farm at Katesbridge, Co Down was one of almost 20 from across the province which opened its gates at the weekend for the annual Bank of Ireland Open Farm Weekend.

Members of the public were able to visit farms for free and get an idea of the sights, sounds and smells on farms in Northern Ireland.

Local photographer Billy Maxwell was on hand to capture images on the day.