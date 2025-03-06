114 ewes stolen from Co Tyrone farm

114 ewes estimated to be worth approximately £14,880 have been stolen in Co Tyrone.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police are appealing for information following a report of the theft of livestock in the vicinity of Rylagh Road, Omagh.

Constable Rooney said: “Sometime between October and November 2024, a substantial number of black face Scottish ewes were stolen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It would have taken time and potentially a large vehicle or vehicles to transport the 114 ewes, which are estimated to be worth approximately £14,880.

stock image

“I am appealing to anyone who may have any information on the whereabouts of the sheep, or to anyone with CCTV, dash-cam or other footage that could assist with enquiries, to contact police on 101 quoting reference 562 of 05/03/25.”

Alternatively, a report can be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport . Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.