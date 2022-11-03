An entry of 1200 sheep in Markethill on Wednesday 2nd November sold in a steady demand.

Good quality Heavy lambs selling from £110 to £118 each. Good quality pens selling from 440p to 465p per kilo for 24.5k @ £114 each from a Keady farmer followed by 457p for 25.7k at £117.50 each from an Armagh producer. A Jerrettspass farmer also received 457p for 24.5k at £112 each.

Good quality Middleweight lambs sold from 460p to 525p per kilo for 20.1k at £105.50 each from a Ballynahinch farmer. The same owner received 498p for 20.5k at £102 each.

Good quality Store lambs sold from 500p to 592p per kilo for 14.2k at £84 each from a Poyntzpass farmer followed by 544p for 15.9k at £86.50 each from a Markethill farmer.

Prices from Markethill

The 120 Cull Ewes sold to a top of £140 each. All fleshed Ewes from £80 to £125 each. Plainer Ewes from £50 to £70 each.

HEAVY LAMBS

Keady farmer 24.5k £114 465p, Armagh producer 25.7k £117.50 457p, Jerrettspass farmer 24.5k £112 457p, Armagh producer 25.1k £114 454p, Ballynahinch seller 24k £109 454p, Loughgilly producer 24.7k £111 449p, Tandragee farmer 25k £111 446p.

MIDDLEWEIGHT LAMBS

Advertisement

Ballynahinch farmer 20.1k £105.50 525p, Ballynahinch farmer 20.5k £102 498p, Keady seller 20.7k £99 478p, Kilkeel producer 20.3k £96.50 475p, Ballykeel seller 21.6k £102 472p, Ballinderry producer 20k £94 470p, Crossmaglen farmer 22k £103 468p, Markethill farmer 20.7k £95.50 461p, Portadown producer 21.1k £97 460p, Crossmaglen farmer 22.3k £102.50 460p.

STORES