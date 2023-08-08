Store Lambs sold to 554p per kilo for 12.5k at £69.50 for a Lislea producer, followed by 539p per kilo 15.2k at £82 each for a Moy producer.

Middleweight Lambs sold to 491p per kilo for several pens, 22k at £108 each for a Portadown producer & 21.9k at £107.50 for a Whitecross producer.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Heavy Lambs sold to £112 each for 24.5k 457p per kilo for a Killylea producer.

stock image

The 320 Cull Ewes sold readily to a top of £188 each. Main demand for fleshed ewes from £128 to £184. Plainer Ewes from £56 to £106 each.

In the Breeding ring 250 Hoggets were on offer selling to a top price of £230 for several lots, followed by £190 for numerous pens.

HEAVY LAMBS

Killylea producer 24.5k £112 457p. Armagh seller 24.6k £111 451p. Richhill farmer 25k £110 440p. Middletown producer 26.2k £113.50 433p.

MIDDLWEIGHT LAMBS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Portadown producer 22k £108 491p. Whitecross producer 21.9k £107.50 491p. Loughgilly farmer 22k £107.50 489p. Crossmaglen farmer 22.4k £107.50 480p. Whitecross farmer 21.6k £103 477p. Crossmaglen farmer 22.5k £107 475p. Aghalee producer 23.8k £113 475p. Whitecross farmer 22k £104 473p.

STORES