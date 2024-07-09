Doodles by JohnDoodles by John
Doodles by John

13 pictures from Ballycastle seafront artisan market

By The Newsroom
Published 9th Jul 2024, 11:04 BST
There was a superb range of stalls at the recent Ballycastle seafront artisan market.

Pictures by McAuley Multimedia.

Ruraidh North Coast Smokehouse

1. Ruraidh North Coast Smokehouse.jpg

Ruraidh North Coast SmokehousePhoto: McAuley Multimedia

Photo Sales
Stephanie from Partie de moi

2. Stephanie - Partie de moi.jpg

Stephanie from Partie de moiPhoto: McAuley Multimedia

Photo Sales
Linda Lamont of Stitched Stuff

3. Linda Lamont Stitched Stuff.jpg

Linda Lamont of Stitched StuffPhoto: McAuley Multimedia

Photo Sales
Sean from Counter Culture Real Bread

4. Sean Counter culture Real Bread.jpg

Sean from Counter Culture Real BreadPhoto: McAuley Multimedia

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.