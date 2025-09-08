Charles Holmes with his Gladiolis at the showplaceholder image
Charles Holmes with his Gladiolis at the show

13 pictures from Banbridge and District Horticultural society show

By Ruth Rodgers
Published 8th Sep 2025, 07:49 BST
The annual Banbridge and District Horticultural society show proved as popular as ever on Saturday.

Local photographer Billy Maxwell was on hand to capture the most impressive fruit, vegetables and flowers from local enthusiasts.

Herbie McCauley shows his prize winning chrysanthemum to David Maxwell of BBC 'Gardeners Corner' at the show

Herbie McCauley shows his prize winning chrysanthemum to David Maxwell of BBC 'Gardeners Corner' at the show

The Dromore Beekeepers at the show last Saturday in Bannside Presbyterian church Hall: Therese Bennett, Christine Bradley, Judge Malcolm Megaw and Geoffrey Davidson, Chairman Dromore Beekeepers

The Dromore Beekeepers at the show last Saturday in Bannside Presbyterian church Hall: Therese Bennett, Christine Bradley, Judge Malcolm Megaw and Geoffrey Davidson, Chairman Dromore Beekeepers

Ernie Mathers checking the potato entries to see if he was successful at the show with Jo James

Ernie Mathers checking the potato entries to see if he was successful at the show with Jo James

Mark McFall with his prize winning Morrow being congratulated by Herbie McCauley

Mark McFall with his prize winning Morrow being congratulated by Herbie McCauley

