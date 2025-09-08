13 pictures from Banbridge and District Horticultural society show

Local photographer Billy Maxwell was on hand to capture the most impressive fruit, vegetables and flowers from local enthusiasts.
Herbie McCauley shows his prize winning chrysanthemum to David Maxwell of BBC 'Gardeners Corner' at the show Photo: Billy Maxwell
The Dromore Beekeepers at the show last Saturday in Bannside Presbyterian church Hall: Therese Bennett, Christine Bradley, Judge Malcolm Megaw and Geoffrey Davidson, Chairman Dromore Beekeepers Photo: Billy Maxwell
Ernie Mathers checking the potato entries to see if he was successful at the show with Jo James Photo: Billy Maxwell
Mark McFall with his prize winning Morrow being congratulated by Herbie McCauley Photo: Billy Maxwell