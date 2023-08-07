There was a good turnout for the recent Heart of Glens lorry run.
Pictures by McAuley Multimedia
1. HOG LORRY RUN 5.jpg
Hitting the road at the Heart of Glens lorry run. Picture: McAuley multimedia Photo: McAuley Multimedia
2. HOG LORRY RUN 8.jpg
A marshal a the Heart of Glens lorry run. Picture: McAuley Multimedia Photo: McAuley Multimedia
3. HOG LORRY RUN 2.jpg
Always at the top! Pictured at the Heart of Glens lorry run. Picture: McAuley Multimedia Photo: McAuley multimedia
4. HOG LORRY RUN 3.jpg
Snap happy at the Heart of Glens lorry run. Picture: McAuley Multimedia Photo: McAuley multimedia