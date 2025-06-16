13 pictures from the NIGTA June quarterly meeting

The guest speaker was Jonathan McFerran from DAERA who provided an update on the Sustainable Utilisation of Livestock Slurry (SULS) programme.
David O'Connor, NIGTA President; Jim Uprichard, Trouw Nutrition; Ben Fraser, Barnett-Hall at the NIGTA June quarterly meeting and lunch. Photo: McAuley Multimedia
Melanie McAuley, Premier Nutrition; Mary Preston, Pilgrims Europe; Mary Stevenson, Trouw Nutrition, at the NIGTA hold June quarterly meeting and lunch. Photo: McAuley Multimedia
Clarence Calderwood, United Feeds; Gill Gallagher NIGTA CEO; Niall O'Donnell, United Molasses. Photo: McAuley Multimedia