Mary Stevenson, Trouw Nutrition; Garth Boyd, Fane Valley Feeds at the NIGTA June quarterly meeting and lunch.placeholder image
Mary Stevenson, Trouw Nutrition; Garth Boyd, Fane Valley Feeds at the NIGTA June quarterly meeting and lunch.

13 pictures from the NIGTA June quarterly meeting

By The Newsroom
Published 16th Jun 2025, 14:30 BST
The Northern Ireland Grain Trade Association (NIGTA) has held its June quarterly meeting and lunch.

The guest speaker was Jonathan McFerran from DAERA who provided an update on the Sustainable Utilisation of Livestock Slurry (SULS) programme.

David O'Connor, NIGTA President; Jim Uprichard, Trouw Nutrition; Ben Fraser, Barnett-Hall at the NIGTA June quarterly meeting and lunch.

1. David O'Connor, NIGTA President; Jim Uprichard, Trouw Nutrition; Ben Fraser, Barnett-Hall.

David O'Connor, NIGTA President; Jim Uprichard, Trouw Nutrition; Ben Fraser, Barnett-Hall at the NIGTA June quarterly meeting and lunch. Photo: McAuley Multimedia

Photo Sales
Melanie McAuley, Premier Nutrition; Mary Preston, Pilgrims Europe; Mary Stevenson, Trouw Nutrition, at the NIGTA hold June quarterly meeting and lunch.

2. Melanie McAuley, Premier Nutrition; Mary Preston, Pilgrims Europe; Mary Stevenson, Trouw Nutrition.

Melanie McAuley, Premier Nutrition; Mary Preston, Pilgrims Europe; Mary Stevenson, Trouw Nutrition, at the NIGTA hold June quarterly meeting and lunch. Photo: McAuley Multimedia

Photo Sales
Melanie McAuley, Premier Nutrition; Mary Preston, Pilgrims Europe; Mary Stevenson, Trouw Nutrition at the June NIGTA meeting

3. Melanie McAuley, Premier Nutrition; Mary Preston, Pilgrims Europe; Mary Stevenson, Trouw Nutrition.

Melanie McAuley, Premier Nutrition; Mary Preston, Pilgrims Europe; Mary Stevenson, Trouw Nutrition at the June NIGTA meeting Photo: McAuley Multimedia

Photo Sales
Clarence Calderwood, United Feeds; Gill Gallagher NIGTA CEO; Niall O'Donnell, United Molasses.

4. Clarence Calderwood, United Feeds; Gill Gallagher NIGTA CEO; Niall O'Donnell, United Molasses.

Clarence Calderwood, United Feeds; Gill Gallagher NIGTA CEO; Niall O'Donnell, United Molasses. Photo: McAuley Multimedia

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:DAERA
News you can trust since 1963
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice