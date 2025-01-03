13-year-old boy dies after quad bike accident

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police have confirmed that a 13-year-old boy has sadly died following a collision involving a quad bike on Thursday, January 2nd.

Inspector Cherith Adair said: “We received a report of a boy being injured following an incident involving a quad bike on the Low Road, Killeavy. He was taken to hospital where he tragically passed away. The road which was closed, has since reopened.

“An investigation to establish the circumstances is underway and anyone who may have witnessed the collision or anyone with CCTV, dash-cam or doorbell footage that could help with enquiries, is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference CW 785– 02/01/25.”