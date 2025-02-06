13th annual pedigree working bull sale for Victor and David Chestnutt

This year’s sale of bulls includes ten Pedigree Charolais and ten Pedigree Aberdeen Angus.

Over the years this sale has become a much-anticipated day for those looking for either a super easy calving Charolais stock sire or an Aberdeen Angus bred for carcass and meat yield. Reports from previous buyers are very encouraging with calves born easily and turning into great cattle, topping many sales when they are sold as either beef or stores.

These bulls have been produced in a commercial way to suit their longevity and hardiness for the customer. Batch fed on good quality silage with minimal concentrate in the TMR they are ready to go to work, being shown in store condition – fit not fat, they will not melt!

The majority of the Angus bulls shown are by Corlismore Superman, the Angus bull sold in 2023 for £7560 (that created a stir!). Victor believes this year’s entry of Angus bulls are exhibiting super carcases and some of these bulls have been used on dairy heifers.

The others are by Lisduff Dano, still a fit bull at eleven years old who has bred many of the previous bulls. These traditional bulls carry tremendous carcase and fleshing ability and would be worthy of becoming a stock sire in a pedigree or suckler herd or even the astute buyer for a dairy herd who wants to breed quality.

A few of these bulls carry the Myostatin N281 gene which increases muscling and kill out percentage. A unique bull in the batch carries a double copy of the N281 gene and is possibly the best shaped Aberdeen Angus Victor has ever seen, would be an excellent sire to produce show animals! Inspection is recommended.

The Charolais bulls are by Crossane Oscar by Whitecliffe James a son of Digger and out of a Texan G Dam and Tullaghan Sam, by Goldstar Ludwig and a Furyaction sired dam. Tullaghan Sam has proven to be easy calving and we have calved Charolais heifers at two year old to him. These Charolais bulls are recommended for use both in the suckler and dairy herds or indeed stock sires in the Pedigree herd.

It is pleasing to hear positive feedback on calving ease, and reports on calves reaching top prices at the store and suckler calf sales from customers who have used Bushmills bulls in both the dairy and suckler herds.

All bulls are commercially reared produced on a different system, where they are not crept fed, grazed in their first year, fed on good quality silage with a small amount of home grown cereals fed pre-sale.

This is going down a treat with buyers, who are catching on that the over feeding of bulls to compete in club sales inhibits their ability to work and shortens their life span.

Purchasers can buy with complete confidence knowing that bulls have been vaccinated for BVD and Lepto. All bulls are sold guaranteed to work and top quality breeding guaranteed. Facilitation will be made for anyone wishing to export and transportation can be arranged.

Bulls can be viewed prior to the sale – contact David 07843152743 or Victor 07710940458.

On sale day, online bidding can be accepted via Mart Eye at Ballymena Market. Some images of the bulls can be viewed on the ‘Clougher Farm’ Facebook and Instagram pages.

Victor and David would like to wish all previous, and this year’s customers, all the very best with their purchases, and thank them for their custom.

1 . AA 3.jpg Aberdeen Angus bred for carcass and meat yield. Photo: freelance Photo Sales

2 . AA 1.jpg The majority of the Angus bulls shown are by Corlismore Superman Photo: freelance Photo Sales

3 . AA 2.jpg This year’s sale of bulls includes ten Pedigree Charolais and ten Pedigree Aberdeen Angus. Photo: freelance Photo Sales