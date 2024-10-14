Ram lambs were topping the sale with the top price of the day going to Loughash John & Patrick Harkin selling their south type lamb for a URBA record of 40,000gns. This was closely followed by another south type ram lamb from Veronica & Patrick Fullerton receiving 38,000gns and the third top price in the south type ram lambs went to Loughash John & Patrick Harkin for 25,000gns.

Top price in the north type section went to Thomas Harkin selling his ram lamb for 28,000gns. This was followed by Paul McEvoy’s north type ram lamb selling for 21,000gns.

This was followed by Billy Grant and Charlie & Cathal Harkin both selling their north type ram lambs for 11,000gns each.

The shearlings top four prices of the day went to two south and two north type shearlings.

The top price of 11,000gns went to Damian McSwiggan’s south type shearling followed by John McCalmont’s south type shearling making 8,000gns. Mark & Russell Smyth received 6,500gns for their north type shearling followed by A B Carson who sold their north type shearling for 5,500gns.

Other top prices in the south type ram lamb ring were Colm McAteer selling two of his ram lambs for 15,000gns and 12,000gns, followed by Loughash J & P Harkin selling another two of their ram lambs for 12,000gns and 9,000gns. Veronica & Patrick Fullerton sold two more of their ram lambs for 11,000gns and 8,000gns. Grant Brothers also received a 10,000gns and 8,000gns for two of their ram lambs and James McCurdy received 9,000gns for his ram lamb.

Other leading prices of the day were: 7,000gns Rock, 6,800gns S McCusker, 6,000gns G Crawford, 6,000gns C McAteer, 6,000gns (x2) J McCurdy, 6,000gns E Harkin, 6,000gns, 5500gns Loughash, 5500gns JJ McAlister, 5200gns C&C Harkin, 5000gns B&P McEvoy, 5000gns C McEldowney, 5000gns, 4800gns B Douglas, 5000gns Glenhead Farms.

Judging was carried out by Shearling Judge, Vincent Brennan, Ram Lambs, Duncan Beaton and Champion of Champions Judge, Philip Faulkner.

The results were as follows:

Champion of Champions – Paul McEvoy Reserve Champion of Champions – Sam Adams

Champion Shearling – S Adams, RES.Champion – AB Carson, 2nd, 3rd, 4th RES. M&R Smyth

Shearling Ram - 1st S Adams, 2nd M&R Smyth, 3rd B Grant, 4th S Adams, 5th T Adams, 6th A McConnell

Group of 5 - 1st M&R Smyth, 2nd A B Carson, 3rd T Adams, 4th Michael Smyth

Pair of Shearlings - 1st AB Carson, 2nd I Watson, 3rd C Carmichael

Champion Ram Lamb – P McEvoy, RES. Champion – B Grant, 2nd Res C Breslin, 3rd Res A Mackey, 4th Res G Watson

Ram Lamb - 1st A Mackey, 2nd W Smyth, 3rd J&L Conway, 4th J Morrow, 5th J&L Conway, 6th S Adams

Group of 3 - 1st P McEvoy, 2nd B Grant, 3rd J&L Conway, 4th Gary Watson, 5th W Smyth, 6th T Adams

40,000gns from Loughash J & P Harkin