14 photographs from an open night at Alan Milne, Newry, in March 2012

Farming Life has a wealth of old photographs dating back to the early 1980s.

By Darryl Armitage
Published 21st Mar 2023, 10:00 GMT

Today we have a selection of photographs which date from 2012 from a open night which was held at the premises of Alan Milne in 2012.

One of photographs shows Alex Milne and Helen McCrea at the open night.

Another is of Colm Ferris, Ivan Fee and Willie Spiers.

Have a look through our old photographs and see who you can spot.

John Campbell pictured at the Alan Milne open night at Newry. Picture: Steven McAuley/Kevin McAuley Photography Multimedia

Gerry Carvill and John McGraffen pictured at the Alan Milne open night at Newry. Picture: Steven McAuley/Kevin McAuley Photography Multimedia

David and Seth Henning pictured at the Alan Milne open night at Newry. Picture: Steven McAuley/Kevin McAuley Photography Multimedia

Pictured at the Alan Milne open night at Newry. Picture: Steven McAuley/Kevin McAuley Photography Multimedia

