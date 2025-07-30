John Weirplaceholder image
John Weir

15 pictures from Antrim Show

By The Newsroom
Published 30th Jul 2025, 12:14 BST
Antrim Show was a huge success last Saturday.

Check out some of the pictures from this popular event.

Limousin winners at Antrim Show

1. image14 (2).jpeg

Limousin winners at Antrim Show Photo: freelance

Photo Sales
The award winning dairy cow from the Flemings

2. image10 (4).jpeg

The award winning dairy cow from the Flemings Photo: freelance

Photo Sales
Champion Charolais at Antrim Show

3. image15 (1).jpeg

Champion Charolais at Antrim Show Photo: freelance

Photo Sales
One of the winning dairy cows at Antrim Show

4. image12 (4).jpeg

One of the winning dairy cows at Antrim Show Photo: freelance

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
News you can trust since 1963
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice