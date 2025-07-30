15 pictures from Antrim Show

Check out some of the pictures from this popular event.
1. image14 (2).jpeg
Limousin winners at Antrim Show Photo: freelance
2. image10 (4).jpeg
The award winning dairy cow from the Flemings Photo: freelance
3. image15 (1).jpeg
Champion Charolais at Antrim Show Photo: freelance
4. image12 (4).jpeg
One of the winning dairy cows at Antrim Show Photo: freelance
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.