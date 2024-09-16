15 pictures from the Donegal Pedigree Suffolk Breeders show and sale

By Ruth Rodgers
Published 16th Sep 2024, 09:41 GMT
Donegal Pedigree Suffolk Breeders Show and Sale took place in Raphoe Livestock Mart on Friday last.

Photographer Clive Wasson was on hand to capture all the winners.

Tevor Geelan, Loughrynn Suffolks Judge and Robert Gourley, Auctioneer, with Bobby Thompson, Harry Thomson and Richard Thompson from Ballybofey and the Show Reserve Champion at the Donegal Pedigree Suffolk Breeders Show and Sale in Raphoe Livestock Mart on Friday last. Photo Clive Wasson.

Buyers examine the lots at the Donegal Pedigree Suffolk Breeders Show and Sale in Raphoe Livestock Mart on Friday last. Photo Clive Wasson

Tevor Geelan, Loughrynn Suffolks judging the pairs at the Donegal Pedigree Suffolk Breeders Show and Sale in Raphoe Livestock Mart on Friday last. Photo Clive Wasson

Trevor Geelan, Loughrynn Suffolks, Judge and Robert Gourley, Auctioneer with JJ Doherty, Malin Head Suffolks Show Champion at the Donegal Pedigree Suffolk Breeders Show and Sale in Raphoe Livestock Mart on Friday last. Photo Clive Wasson

