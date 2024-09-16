Photographer Clive Wasson was on hand to capture all the winners.
1. Tevor Geelan, Loughrynn Suffolks Judge and Robert Gourley, Auctioneer, with Bobby Thompson, Harry Thomson and Richard Thompson from Ballybofey and the Show REserve Champion at the Donegal Pedigree Suffolk Breeders Show and Sale in Raphoe Livestock Mart on Friday last. Photo Clive Wasson.
Tevor Geelan, Loughrynn Suffolks Judge and Robert Gourley, Auctioneer, with Bobby Thompson, Harry Thomson and Richard Thompson from Ballybofey and the Show Reserve Champion at the Donegal Pedigree Suffolk Breeders Show and Sale in Raphoe Livestock Mart on Friday last. Photo Clive Wasson. Photo: WWW.CLIVE.IE
2. Buyers examine the lots at the Donegal Pedigree Suffolk Breeders Show and Sale in Raphoe Livestock Mart on Friday last. Photo Clive Wasson
Buyers examine the lots at the Donegal Pedigree Suffolk Breeders Show and Sale in Raphoe Livestock Mart on Friday last. Photo Clive Wasson Photo: WWW.CLIVE.IE
3. Tevor Geelan, Loughrynn Suffolks judging the pairs at the Donegal Pedigree Suffolk Breeders Show and Sale in Raphoe Livestock Mart on Friday last. Photo Clive Wasson
Tevor Geelan, Loughrynn Suffolks judging the pairs at the Donegal Pedigree Suffolk Breeders Show and Sale in Raphoe Livestock Mart on Friday last. Photo Clive Wasson Photo: WWW.CLIVE.IE
4. Trevor Geelan, Loughrynn Suffolks Judge and Robert Gourley, Auctioneer with JJ Doherty Malin Head Suffolks Show Champion at the Donegal Pedigree Suffolk Breeders Show and Sale in Raphoe Livestock Mart on Friday last with T Photo Clive Wasson
Trevor Geelan, Loughrynn Suffolks, Judge and Robert Gourley, Auctioneer with JJ Doherty, Malin Head Suffolks Show Champion at the Donegal Pedigree Suffolk Breeders Show and Sale in Raphoe Livestock Mart on Friday last. Photo Clive Wasson Photo: WWW.CLIVE.IE