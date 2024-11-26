Catalogues are available for Holstein NI’s annual show and sale of pedigree bulls, scheduled to take place at Kilrea Mart on Tuesday, 3rd December.

Auctioneer Mark Stewart from HA McIlrath and Sons Ltd, has confirmed an entry of 17 bulls from leading herds, Keely (2), Mullaugher (2), Prehen (6), Relough (5) and Slatabogie (2).

The pre-sale show generously sponsored by United Feeds will commence at 11.00am, followed by the sale at noon (approx).

The bulls on offer range in age from March 2023 to November 2023, with one boasting a genomic PLI of £647 and others with PLI values up to £636. They are bred from generations of proven cow families with dairy strength, production, components, fertility and longevity.

The catalogue includes sons of top AI sires and stock bulls such as Annandale Santos, Denovo 3709 Charter, Golden Oaks A Turbo Red, 3 Star OH Ranger Red KCBB, Denovo 17835 Lennon P, Progenesis Fellowship, Stantons Adorable, Wilders Dalliance, Bomaz Eureka, Wiltor Cosmo and Winstar Maxwell-P.

Mark Stewart said: “The catalogue features a selection of quality Holstein and British Friesian bulls bred from some of the province’s top cow families. There is something for everyone, including outcross, red carrier and polled genetics, as well as bulls bred from up to 12 generations of VG and EX dams."

Further details and catalogues from HA McIlrath and Sons Ltd, tel: 028 29540269. Online bidding is also available via www.marteye.ie.