News you can trust since 1963
Register
Gordon Milland and Norman Faloon pictured at the tractor run at Ballnamore Mill to raise funds for charity SANDS on Saturday.Gordon Milland and Norman Faloon pictured at the tractor run at Ballnamore Mill to raise funds for charity SANDS on Saturday.
Gordon Milland and Norman Faloon pictured at the tractor run at Ballnamore Mill to raise funds for charity SANDS on Saturday.

17 pictures from the tractor run at Ballnamore Mill

A tractor run took place at at Ballnamore Mill to raise funds for charity SANDS on Saturday.
By Ruth Rodgers
Published 7th Aug 2023, 10:58 BST

There was a good turnout for the event. Pictures: McAuley Multimedia

Pictured at the Tractor run at Ballnamore Mill to raise funds for charity SANDS on Saturday. Pictures: McAuley Multimedia

1. pictured at the Tractor run at Ballnamore Mill to raise funds for charity SANDS on Saturday

Pictured at the Tractor run at Ballnamore Mill to raise funds for charity SANDS on Saturday. Pictures: McAuley Multimedia Photo: McAuley Multimedia

Photo Sales
Pictured at the Tractor run at Ballnamore Mill to raise funds for charity SANDS on Saturday. Pic: McAuley Multimedia

2. pictured at the Tractor run at Ballnamore Mill to raise funds for charity SANDS on Saturday

Pictured at the Tractor run at Ballnamore Mill to raise funds for charity SANDS on Saturday. Pic: McAuley Multimedia Photo: McAuley Multimedia

Photo Sales
Sidney Scott pictured at the Tractor run at Ballnamore Mill to raise funds for charity SANDS on Saturday. Pic: McAuley multimedia

3. Siodney Scott pictured at the Tractor run at Ballnamore Mill to raise funds for charity SANDS on Saturday

Sidney Scott pictured at the Tractor run at Ballnamore Mill to raise funds for charity SANDS on Saturday. Pic: McAuley multimedia Photo: McAuley Multimedia

Photo Sales
Pictured at the Tractor run at Ballnamore Mill to raise funds for charity SANDS on Saturday. Picture: McAuley Multimedia

4. pictured at the Tractor run at Ballnamore Mill to raise funds for charity SANDS on Saturday

Pictured at the Tractor run at Ballnamore Mill to raise funds for charity SANDS on Saturday. Picture: McAuley Multimedia Photo: McAuley Multimedia

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4