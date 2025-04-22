18 pictures from Rathfriland tractor run

By Ruth Rodgers
Published 22nd Apr 2025, 11:04 BST
A tractor run in support of Cancer Research was well supported at the weekend.

Local photographer Billy Maxwell was on hand at the event in Rathfriland to capture all the action.

Savannah Davenport and Joseph Trimble

These ladies of the Cancer research were collecting at the tractor run - Alison Murray, Nicola Hanna and Roberta Young

Getting ready to serve the Burgers at the tractor run - John Young, Caroline Williams, Stephanie McKirgam and Gladys Malcomson

William Hutchinson and Oliver

