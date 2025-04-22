18 pictures from Rathfriland tractor run

Local photographer Billy Maxwell was on hand at the event in Rathfriland to capture all the action.
1. IMG_8951.JPG
Savannah Davenport and Joseph Trimble Photo: Billy Maxwell
2. IMG_8952.JPG
These ladies of the Cancer research were collecting at the tractor run - Alison Murray, Nicola Hanna and Roberta Young Photo: Billy Maxwell
3. IMG_8954.JPG
Getting ready to serve the Burgers at the tractor run - John Young, Caroline Williams, Stephanie McKirgam and Gladys Malcomson Photo: Billy Maxwell
4. IMG_8948.JPG
William Hutchinson and Oliver Photo: Billy Maxwell