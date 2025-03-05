18-year-old man dies in Co Tyrone accident

By Ruth Rodgers
Published 5th Mar 2025, 08:48 BST

Police have confirmed that an 18-year-old man has died following a single vehicle road traffic collision on the Coalisland Road, Dungannon on Tuesday night, March 4th.

Inspector Cherith Adair, from the Collision Investigation Unit, said: “Police received a report shortly after 10.50pm, that a black Peugeot 207 had been involved in a collision.

“Officers attended, alongside our colleagues from partner emergency services. The driver of the vehicle was taken to hospital where he sadly passed away.

“The Coalisland Road remains closed at this time.

“Collision Investigation Unit detectives are investigating the circumstances of the collision, and would like to hear from witnesses or anyone who may have captured dash-cam or other footage which could assist with our enquiries. You can call 101 and quote reference CW 1775 – 04/03/25 or report online at http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/."

