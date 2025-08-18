180 Holstein entries for Multibreed Calf Show

The much-anticipated event is a highlight within the annual calendar of events for the young members of the Holstein, Ayrshire & Jersey breed societies and is organised solely by the young members.

This is the third year that Animal Health Vision (AHV) have been on board with the event and speaking in the run up to the event, Adam Robinson, Managing Director at AHV, said: “We’re proud to once again sponsor the NI Multi Breed Calf Show — an event that not only inspires everyone who attends but plays a key role in nurturing the next generation of farming talent. Every year, we see outstanding young dairy stock that reflects the skill, passion, and commitment of these young breeders.

"It’s more than just a competition — it’s a chance to share knowledge, build connections, and spark fresh ideas for the future of farming. Supporting events like this is something we’re truly passionate about, because the success of these young breeders is the success of our industry as a whole.”

Young handlers and calves will take to the ring in classes based on age, the biggest class on the day will be the Holstein calf born between 7th August 2024 and 6th October 2024 with 25 entries.

Taking on the onerous task of judging the large entry of Holstein calves will be Iwan Morgan, Carmarthen. Iwan and his father Edward run the renowned Erie herd and is no stranger to the centre of the ring having most recently judged at shows such as UK Dairy Day, Baileys Dairy Championship, All Britain & All Ireland calf shows and the RUAS Balmoral Show.

The 180 – cow twice master breeder, Erie herd has in turn also reaped much success in the show ring as well as achieving over 20 wins in the Holstein UK All Britain Awards.

A familiar face to many, Izzy Jones, Gorey will be taking on the role of showmanship judge at the event. Hailing from the Knowlesmere herd, Shropshire and now farming alongside her husband Gary under the Jones prefix in County Wexford, Izzy has many showmanship successes under her belt.

These include Champion All Britain Showman in 2009 and reserve in 2013 but her biggest achievement came in 2010 when she was crowned the All European Champion Showman. Izzy has recently judged National Showmanship Competitions in the UK, Ireland, Denmark and Germany.

Of course, no event of this scale would be possible without a loyal and supportive sponsor base. As well as principal sponsor AHV, Lakeland Dairies have kindly came on board as the new sponsor of the showmanship section whilst Thompsons Feeds throw their weight behind the calf conformation classes. Western Farm Enterprises sponsor the best exhibitor bred calf in each class with Blondin Sires sponsoring the Interbreed award.

The ’Summer Sizzler Sale’ continue their sponsorship of the ‘Fancy Dress’ class and this proved a real success at its introduction last year. Deemed to be a fun way of encouraging young handlers into the ring, both calf and handler will be in fancy dress alike.

Results from each class will be updated live on the Northern Ireland HYB social media pages but spectators are welcome to come along next Saturday (23rd August) to see first-hand the next generation of both show men/women and show calves take to the ring.

1 . C59A5259.jpg Calf Class Sponsors L-R, John McLean, Blondin Sires, David McCord, AHV Platinum Sponsor, Desmond McCorry, Thompsons Feeds & Alan Armstrong, Western Farm Enterprises. Photo: freelance Photo Sales