Taking place at Dungannon Farmers’ Mart on Thursday 21 st September, the show and sale is generously sponsored by Irwins Feed. Judging gets underway at 10.00am, and the sale will commence at 11.30am sharp!

The catalogue includes 104 fresh calved heifers and young cows, 20 springing heifers, 22 bulling and maiden heifers, and a 40-cow milking herd dispersal.

Entries have been received from many of the province’s leading Holstein herds, including Agivey, Bannwater, Carrowcroft, Clandeboye, Damm, Dunbanard, Garaba, Glasson, Hilltara, Kilvergan, Newry, Relough, Sharkey, and Raymond Johnston.

Discussing plans for next week’s Dungannon Dairy Sale are sponsor Ian Cummins, right, Irwins Feed, with Stuart Smith and Jonny Lyons, chairman, Holstein NI. Photograph: Columba O'Hare/ Newry.ie

The in-milk heifers and cows selling are daughters of top AI sires such as Lambda, Frazzled, Applejax, Pepper, Batman, Rubicon, King Doc, Montross Duke, Clove, Cyprus and Samurai.

The herd dispersal on behalf of Ciaran Canning, Newtownhamilton, comprises of 40 cows, and will take place immediately after the in-milk section of the catalogue. This offering includes 17 springing and in-calf cows, due between September and December, to an AI Hereford bull. The herd’s average is 7,573kgs at 4.14% butterfat and 3.31% protein.

Rounding off the September sale is an entry of youngstock which includes 20 pure-bred non-registered heifers from top AI bulls. They are scanned in-calf and are due from January to April 2024.

The catalogue also features 22 bulling and maiden heifers, including 18 head from the Curlough Herd owned by Alwyn Burns.