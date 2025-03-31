19 pictures from Balnamore tractor, truck and car run

By The Newsroom
Published 31st Mar 2025, 15:21 BST
A tractor, truck and car run took place in Balnamore, Co Antrim at the weekend.

Pictures by McAuley Multimedia

Looking at the cars at the Balnamore Tractor run

1. looking at the cars

Looking at the cars at the Balnamore Tractor run Photo: McAuley Multimedia

Photo Sales
Pictured at the Balnamore Community Association ractor and car run on Saturday

2. pictured at the Balnamore community assocation tractor and car run on saturday

Pictured at the Balnamore Community Association ractor and car run on Saturday Photo: McAuley Multimedia

Photo Sales
Pictured at the Balnamore Community Assocation tractor and car run on Saturday

3. pictured at the Balnamore community assocation tractor and car run on saturday

Pictured at the Balnamore Community Assocation tractor and car run on Saturday Photo: McAuley Multimedia

Photo Sales
Lee kane and Tanya Stirling

4. lee kane and Tanya stirling

Lee kane and Tanya Stirling Photo: McAuley Multimedia

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
News you can trust since 1963
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice