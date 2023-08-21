News you can trust since 1963
Register
Michelle Kearney, Tra Kearney and Eliza Kearnery from Urris at the Donegal Pedigree Suffolk Breeders Show and Sale in Raphoe Livestock Mart on Friday last. Photo Clive Wasson.Michelle Kearney, Tra Kearney and Eliza Kearnery from Urris at the Donegal Pedigree Suffolk Breeders Show and Sale in Raphoe Livestock Mart on Friday last. Photo Clive Wasson.
Michelle Kearney, Tra Kearney and Eliza Kearnery from Urris at the Donegal Pedigree Suffolk Breeders Show and Sale in Raphoe Livestock Mart on Friday last. Photo Clive Wasson.

19 pictures from Donegal Pedigree Suffolk Breeders show and sale

The Donegal Pedigree Suffolk Breeders Show and Sale took place in Raphoe Livestock Mart on Friday last.
By The Newsroom
Published 21st Aug 2023, 12:17 BST

Pictures by Clive Wasson

Eoin Bulter judging the Show Champion at the Donegal Pedigree Suffolk Breeders Show and Sale in Raphoe Livestock Mart on Friday last. Photo Clive Wasson.

1. Eoin Bulter, Judging the Show Champion at the Donegal Pedigree Suffolk Breeders Show and Sale in Raphoe Livestock Mart on Friday last. Photo Clive Wasson.

Eoin Bulter judging the Show Champion at the Donegal Pedigree Suffolk Breeders Show and Sale in Raphoe Livestock Mart on Friday last. Photo Clive Wasson. Photo: Clive Wasson

Photo Sales
Cathal Doherty, Smyths Daleside Feeds, Tommy Cavanagh Show Champion and Eoin Butler, Judge at the Donegal Pedigree Suffolk Breeders Show and Sale in Raphoe Livestock Mart on Friday last. Photo Clive Wasson.

2. Cathal Doherty, smyths Daleside Feeds, Tommy Cavanagh Show Champion and Eoin Butler, Judge at the Donegal Pedigree Suffolk Breeders Show and Sale in Raphoe Livestock Mart on Friday last. Photo Clive Wasson.

Cathal Doherty, Smyths Daleside Feeds, Tommy Cavanagh Show Champion and Eoin Butler, Judge at the Donegal Pedigree Suffolk Breeders Show and Sale in Raphoe Livestock Mart on Friday last. Photo Clive Wasson. Photo: Clive Wasson

Photo Sales
Cathal Doherty, Smyths Daleside Feeds, Sam Wilson, Reserve Champion and Eoin Butler, Judge at the Donegal Pedigree Suffolk Breeders Show and Sale in Raphoe Livestock Mart on Friday last. Photo Clive Wasson.

3. Cathal Doherty, Smyths Daleside Feeds, Sam Wilson, Reserve Champion and Eoin Butler, Judge at the Donegal Pedigree Suffolk Breeders Show and Sale in Raphoe Livestock Mart on Friday last. Photo Clive Wasson.

Cathal Doherty, Smyths Daleside Feeds, Sam Wilson, Reserve Champion and Eoin Butler, Judge at the Donegal Pedigree Suffolk Breeders Show and Sale in Raphoe Livestock Mart on Friday last. Photo Clive Wasson. Photo: Clive Wasson

Photo Sales
Sam Wilson, Eoin Butler Judge and Richard Wilson, Winners of the Best Pair at the Donegal Pedigree Suffolk Breeders Show and Sale in Raphoe Livestock Mart on Friday last. Photo Clive Wasson.

4. Sam Wilson, Eoin Butler Judge and Richard Wilson, Winners of the Best Pair at the Donegal Pedigree Suffolk Breeders Show and Sale in Raphoe Livestock Mart on Friday last. Photo Clive Wasson.

Sam Wilson, Eoin Butler Judge and Richard Wilson, Winners of the Best Pair at the Donegal Pedigree Suffolk Breeders Show and Sale in Raphoe Livestock Mart on Friday last. Photo Clive Wasson. Photo: Clive Wasson

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page