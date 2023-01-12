20 sheep farmers sought for flock study

All attendees will be provided with a free hot buffet during the evening as well as a £25 Amazon voucher.

Parasites such as roundworms are a major cause of production loss and illness on sheep farms.

Resistance to wormers is now present in many flocks in Northern Ireland leading to an urgent need for improved sustainable parasite control.

Two events have been planned

During the evening participants will be asked about their experiences and thoughts on roundworm parasite control.

The views expressed will help develop a knowledge base on current farmer experiences and views on parasite control which will be used to develop resources and advice for farmers as well as inform the development of future strategies for parasite control.

All views expressed will be treated anonymously.

If you would like to book onto any of the sessions, please follow the Eventbrite link listed or alternatively call Jenny Martin on 07517599497 or email [email protected]

Spaces will be filled on a first come basis.

Farmer meetings will take place on:

7.30 pm, 24th January 2023, The Valley Hotel, 60 Mainstreet, Fivemiletown, BT75 0PW

https://www.eventbrite.ie/e/parasite-control-sheep-farmer-focus-groups-tickets-506129716607

7.30pm, 26th January 2023, The Tullyglass Hotel, 175 Galgorm Road, Ballymena, BT42 1HJ

https://www.eventbrite.ie/e/parasite-control-sheep-farmer-focus-groups-tickets-506146316257

This project is part of a BBSRC funded research project entitled, ‘An Integrated Parasite Control Framework for Ruminants.’