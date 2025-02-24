2010 Land Rover Defender 90 formerly owned by King Charles now up for sale with Iconic Auctioneers

This lot will be auctioned on Saturday 22nd March, 2025 at 11.00am GMT at NEC, Birmingham, B40 1NT.

What could be more glamorous than this Land Rover Defender 90 supplied new in 2010 for the sole use of King Charles III, then The Prince of Wales, and HRH The Duchess of Cornwall. The auction estimate with Iconic Auctioneers is £43,000 - £50,000 for their sale on March 22nd.

Just imagine having this piece of kit sitting in your garage, not only a piece of royal automotive history, but a subject for endless discussion and conjectuire about what might have been said by its former royal owners, while driving it.

This Defender was delivered new to the Royal Garage at Highgrove House on 15/11/2010. The confirmation letter was addressed to Tim Williams, Head Chauffeur to HRH The Prince of Wales & TRH The Duchess of Cornwall and is retained within the history file.

Finished in Keswick Green with a Charcoal Grey interior which interestingly only shows minor wear to the driver’s seat, indicates that this was not a chauffeur-driven Defender.

It was supplied by JLR Special Vehicles for the sole use of The Prince of Wales and HRH The Duchess of Cornwall (at the time). It has more recently formed part of a small but dedicated Royal Collection, dutifully cared for by its fastidious owner.

By its nature, a Defender rarely has any form of creature comforts but, as one might expect, this superb example does have the luxury of heated seats and heated front and rear screens.

It comes to sale accompanied by a small amount of interesting paperwork such as a Land Rover Motoring Users Guide, a Land Rover Assistance Membership Card and a period Certificate of Motor Insurance. Complete with the original book pack and service book that details the first service completed by M.J. Fews, Land Rover, Wooton-under-Edge, Highgrove’s local Land Rover Specialist

With a current indicated mileage of just 24,595, this Defender has clearly been cherished throughout its life which reflects in its current condition. Please note that the registration number shown ‘72 HRH’ is to be retained by the present keeper and does not form part of the sale, but could be available by separate negotiation

There are many documents confirming that it belonged to him, but no images of him with it. The vehicles original reg was OV 60 GKA.