United Feeds is confirming that most dairy farmers will have sufficient silage stocks built up by this stage to get them through the coming winter.

“Grass growth information backed up by GrassCheck indicate that there was sufficient growth between spring and autumn to allow farmers make the quantities of silage they need,” United’s ruminant nutritionist, Matt Bourne, explained.

“Following several weeks of inclement weather when grass harvesting was particularly challenging, the decent spell of weather in September was a genuine boost in this regard. In addition, an increasing number of milk producers throughout Northern Ireland are strategically committing to a four-cut silage regime when weather allows, and this is something to be encouraged.”

He added: “A survey carried out in 2021 confirmed that a four-cut silage system, when incorporated into a TMR feeding regime, relative to a three cut option, improved the gross margin achieved by 32p/cow/day.

Attending a recent silage quality workshop: Andrew Fyffe & Edel Madden (right), United Feeds, with Lientjie Colahan, Lallemande. Pic: Richard Halleron

“The actual figures recorded were £5.50 and £5.18/head.”

The United Feeds’ nutritionist went on to confirm a significant variation in the quality of silages made in Northern Ireland this year.

He also pointed to the ‘Ash’ category within the quality criteria referenced in the silage analysis reports received by farmers.

Matt explained, “the ‘Ash’ value refers to the total mineral content of the forage analysed. The figure relates to the grams of ash per kilo of forage on a dry matter basis.

“So a value of 89 relates to an ‘Ash’ value of 89 grams per kilo of forage dry matter, or 8.9%.”

Matt added: “The threshold value that farmers should be mindful of is 100g/kg. Figures above this level would indicate that the silages submitted contain relatively high levels of soil contamination and can have associated risks.

“High levels of soil in silages can, for example increase the risk of mycotoxin contamination. Many mycotoxins are totally invisible to the naked eye and the issues surrounding them are well documented,” he commented.

“Where there is deemed to be a potential risk of mycotoxins then this should be addressed by adding a toxin binder into the diet.”

First Cut Silages

United Feeds has now analysed a significant number of first and second cut silages made throughout Northern Ireland in 2023.

On average, first cut dry matters are up compared with 2022: 28.0% versus 24.6%. Meanwhile, pH values have remained similar: 4.1 in 2023 compared with 4.0 in 2022.

The same principle holds where ME values are concerned: 10.9 in 2023 versus 10.8 last year. Average D-values in 2023 are coming in at 66.5. The equivalent value for the year previous was 65.5.

Lactic Acid values were no different, year on year. The figure has remained the same: 8.5.

However, there have been significant differences in a number of other quality criteria: 2023 versus 2022.

Intake values have risen from 91 last year to 97.1 in 2023 while NDF values have fallen back from 53.6 in 2022 to 49.4 this year.

Matt Bourne has specifically highlighted the year-on-year differences in crude protein values.

He explained: “Crude Protein values for this year’s first cut silages are averaging 14.6. The equivalent figure for 2022 was 13.2.

“In addition, free ammonia values have dropped during the same period, from 7.7 in 2022 to 4.91 this year.”

Second Cut silages

Where second cut silages are concerned, the United Feeds’ figures point to average dry matters coming in on a par with 2022 at 29.2% and ME’s averaging 10.9. Crude Protein values are down slightly on last year at 13.8%. However, these results are from a smaller sample pool and do not include many of the silages cut during the wet weather in late June and July which will bring down the averages.

Matt Bourne again: “One over-arching trend identified in 2023 has been the tremendous variability in silage quality from farm-to farm and even between cuts on a single farm.”

Given this backdrop, the United Feeds’ representative is strongly advising farmers to get their 2023 silages analysed as a matter of priority and at the same time they should calculate the amount of silage on the farm for the winter ahead.

He concluded: “There can often be a significant difference between the silage analysis projections and the actual performance achieved from specific silages. It is important for farmers to speak to their United Feeds’ nutritional advisor early and plan which silages are best to use now and if it is appropriate to mix silages to make the best use of them.”

The United Feeds team are well experienced and skilled in balancing a wide range of forage types to maximise their potential intake and performance and to further increase that knowledge they recently attended a bespoke training workshop specifically on 2023 silages. The workshop was facilitated by Lientjie Colahan, Technical Sales Support and Environmental Inoculant Product Manager at Lallemande along with Bryan Buckley, Lallemande’s Irish Business Manager.