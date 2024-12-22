2024 brought major challenges but also hope for nature-friendly farmers in Northern Ireland

It’s been a year of major challenges. Long periods of wet weather got the year off to a tough start for both livestock farmers and crop growers, and as the months rolled on concerns over inheritance tax cast a shadow over many family farms.

The year is coming to an end with many farmers wondering if farms can continue to be passed down without hefty tax bills.

The list of issues farmers have faced this year is long, and most have had plenty of airtime.

So, it’s tempting to ask - what is there to celebrate? Is there anything we can genuinely raise a glass to as the festive season rolls in?

Despite the lingering sense of doom and gloom, I can’t help but feel in many ways 2024 has brought moments of hope and enthusiasm. Working at the Nature Friendly Farming Network (NFFN), I’ve found myself encouraged by the many farmers who are choosing to focus on solutions. Whether it’s trialling nature-friendly practices, engaging in conversations about the future, or simply sharing ideas, there’s been a real sense of determination to tackle the challenges head-on.

Our year at NFFN Northern Ireland got off to a great start in February, as we celebrated six inspiring Farming for Nature Ambassadors during the NI Science Festival. Each of them continues to find unique ways to farm their land in harmony with nature, striking a balance that works for their land, their livelihoods, and their personal satisfaction.

Take Clare and Gabriel Kelly in Tyrone, for example. They’ve turned a challenge into an opportunity by using topped rushes as bedding for their cattle. For David McBride, pride comes in the form of a hen harrier perched confidently on a gate post on his upland Antrim sheep farm. David provides the right habitat to ensure this beautiful bird of prey’s future.

In July, Farming for Nature Ambassador Jonny Blair opened the gates of his farm to showcase how he’s building resilience into his business. By embracing mixed swards and focusing on breeding cattle that thrive on a grass-only system, Jonny is showing what’s possible. Even his parents, initially unsure of his vision, are now seeing the positive effects of his changes.

Autumn brought fresh reasons for optimism with the first edition of the Fields Good regenerative agriculture festival. It was an inspirational day filled with ideas, lively debates, and plenty of shared enthusiasm. Farmers who have been working in harmony with nature for years mingled with those just beginning their transition journey, forging new friendships and strengthening old ones. The festival was a triumph for everyone involved, including

NFFN NI’s Bronagh O’Kane, whose work along with Claire Saunders of the Food, Farming and Countryside Commission (FFCC) to organise it can’t be celebrated enough.

Among the visitors was Daera minister Andrew Muir, who joined the celebration of our Farming for Nature Ambassadors Ambassadors and praised them as trailblazers for the future of agriculture. His words gave us a glimmer of hope that with the right leadership, the future agricultural policy is nature-friendly. Farmers urgently need the security to make long-term decisions—decisions that will not only help them adapt to climate change but also support sustainable food production and enhance nature.

The scale of the task ahead is immense. For years, policy has focused on increasing yields and maximising outputs. Farmers have a deep connection to their land, with many telling me their main goal is to leave it in a better shape for the next generation. No one takes pleasure in grim statistics about plummeting farmland bird populations, or negative headlines about poor water quality.

Food security is rightly a key policy, but we must ask what this truly means. The wedding cake model of sustainable development is a helpful reminder: a healthy biosphere forms its base. Without looking after our environment and helping nature to thrive, it is very unlikely we will achieve either economic or social sustainability.

At the risk of sounding like a sentimental Christmas film, embracing diversity in farming approaches is crucial. Our NFFN NI steering group demonstrates this perfectly, with farmers producing everything from Christmas trees to carrots to sustainably reared meat and milk, all while working with nature.

In a world of echo chambers and polarisation, the ability to disagree yet still work together is absolutely vital - something we need much more of in 2025. Farmers across Northern Ireland are tackling major challenges with passion, collaboration, innovation and enthusiasm that fills me with hope for the year ahead.

As 2024 draws to a close, my wish is that the farming community finds a way forward through the difficulties. From all of us at NFFN NI, I wish you a safe and merry festive season.

1 . Fields Good (1) (1).jpg The first Fields Good regenerative agriculture festival was a huge success. Photo: freelance Photo Sales

2 . Ambassadors at NI Science Festival.jpg The Farming for Nature Ambassadors were celebrated at the NI Science Festival in February Photo: freelance Photo Sales

3 . NFFN NI livestock management workshop (2) (1).jpg Jonny Blair welcomed visitors to his farm for a workshop showcasing how his nature-friendly livestock grazing system is helping to make his farm more resilient. Photo: freelance Photo Sales