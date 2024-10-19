2024 forage maize harvest now underway

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

​The past week has seen acreages of forage maize ensiled across Northern Ireland.

​The recent dry spell has created excellent conditions for harvesting with most crops projected to be in the pit well before the end of October.

Maizetech’s Robert Duncan is confirming a significant increase in both dry matters and starch contents within maize crops over recent weeks,adding: “It’s been a difficult year for maize. The month of June was particularly cool and sunshine levels were low.

“Despite this, well managed crops are now coming in with dry matters in the range 28% to 30% and starch levels at a similar level. As October progresses, day length shortens and the prospect of ground conditions

Maizetech's John Foley (left) and Robert Duncan discussing the quality of 2024 forage maize crops in Northern Ireland

deteriorating increases.

“My clear advice to farmers growing maize this year is to commit to harvesting crops over the next few days. The benefits of waiting for a more mature crop will be quickly outweighed by an extremely difficult harvest if weather conditions deteriorate, as can always be the case at this time of the year.”

The Maizetech representative is also advising the use of a suitable inoculant on forage maize.

He commented: “Maize has inherently high levels of sugars and starch resulting in good fermentations when ensiled. However, the use of a suitable additive will guarantee stability of the forage at feed out.”

Meanwhile, developments in plant breeding continue apace with new forage maize varieties continuing to come on stream in Northern Ireland.

A case in point is Pioneer 7034. Robert Duncan again: “This is a dent variety and it brings a number of benefits to the production of forage maize in Northern Ireland.

“One of these is the enhanced fermentation rates it delivers within clamps. Pits of Pioneer 7034 can be safely opened two weeks post ensiling. With flint varieties of maize, silos should remain closed to for up to a month to achieve maximum performance when feeding the forage.”

The area of forage maize grown in Northern Ireland is estimated to be up by as much as 30%, year-on-year.

The Maizetech representative commented: “Maize represents the forage crop option that can deliver the maximum levels of output per acre.

“Last year, growers were achieving yields of up to 18t of fresh matter.

“These are exceptional figures. However, growers, for the most part, can expect to achieve yield in the region of 15 to 16t/ac.”

A number of factors are driving the increase in Northern Ireland’s maize area. One is the use of the forage to drive the performance of anaerobic digestion (AD) operations.

“However, many farmers who grew previously grew the crop now regard maize as a much more effective and reliable option,” Robert Duncan further explained.

“The availability of new compostable films has been a major step forward in this regard as has been the breeding of earlier-maturing maize varieties, which have been specifically developed to meet the growing conditions that predominate here in Northern Ireland.”