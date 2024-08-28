A fantastic weekend of fun has been had by all as thousands attended the 2024 Ould Lammas Fair.

Both visitors and locals flocked to the beautiful seaside town of Ballycastle over the bank holiday weekend, with the weather not dampening spirits.

Dating back over 400 years The Ould Lammas Fair has attracted many thousands of people over the years - all eager to sample the unique festival atmosphere; this year’s jam-packed programme included the popular heavy horse show, the new for 2024 dog agility display, and the much-loved fairground rides.

Over the weekend hundreds of stalls lined Ballycastle’s streets, complimented by an array of local artisans showcasing their handcrafted products at the Naturally North Coast & Glens Artisan Market.

This year’s programme featured many traditional and contemporary musicians from Saturday to Tuesday, and there was music to suit everyone’s taste culminating in Ruaile Buaile’s Sunday evening concert at the Diamond to close the weekend.

For those who wanted a quieter experience, the quiet time activities on offer across the Monday and Tuesday were popular and 2024 also saw the new family activity and rest area on Quay Road playing fields which offered fun for all with ‘have a go activities’ such as circus skills and archery.

The Twilight Market proved popular with fireworks lighting the skies to mark the start of the festival on Saturday night.

Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens, Councillor Ciarán McQuillan, who attended the event said: “The Ould Lammas Fair has once again proven to be a key event in the Borough’s summer programme. The event was a tremendous success, and it was a real treat to see our local businesses showcase their products to the thousands of people who attended.

“I was delighted to participate in presenting awards for the heavy horse show and, as a dog lover myself the new agility course on the beach was a fantastic addition for 2024 and I was pleased to meet many of you over the long weekend.

“Thank you to everyone who made their way to Ballycastle for this year’s Ould Lammas Fair and to those involved in the preparation and planning of the event. I hope you experienced the world class welcome, traditions and wide variety of produce that Ballycastle and the Borough is renowned for.”

For more information on what Causeway Coast and Glens has to offer for visitors and locals visit https://www.visitcausewaycoastandglens.com/

Causeway Coast and Glens Mayor Councillor Ciarán McQuillan and Melissa Lemon, Chief Horse Steward with Topper, pictured at the traditional horse fair on Fairhill Street.

Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens, Councillor Ciarán McQuillan with Keith Douthart, proprietor of The Dessert Bar in Ballycastle, showcasing the traditional Fair delicacies Dulse and Yellowman.

Shane Lynam from 5 piece twisted-trad band Ruaile Buaile performing at The Diamond, Ballycastle on Sunday 25th August.

Causeway Coast and Glens Mayor Councillor Ciarán McQuillan pictured with Dr. Nic Wright, Ballycastle Project Officer, looking at photos of the Fair from times gone by at the Causeway Coast and Glens Museum Services tent outside Ballycastle Museum on Castle Street.