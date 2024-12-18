2025 farming kicks off in style with the bigger and better Spring Farm Machinery Shows!

This year, organisers are thrilled to welcome even more brands, cutting-edge innovations, and a host of new exhibitors across three prestigious venues. With over 200 exhibitors at each event, showcasing

the very best in machinery, services, and agricultural technology, this is your ultimate opportunity to stay ahead in the industry.

Event Details

1. Millstreet, Green Glens Arena – 22nd & 23rd January

The action kicks off in Millstreet, where the Green Glens Arena will come alive on the 22nd and 23rd of January. Expect groundbreaking displays from leading agri brands and technology innovators that will transform farming practices in 2025.

2. Balmoral, Eikon Exhibition Centre, Lisburn – 29th & 30th January

Next up, the iconic Eikon Exhibition Centre in Balmoral takes center stage on the 29th and 30th of January. Perfectly situated off the M1, this prestigious venue will host an impressive showcase of advancements in agricultural machinery and technology.

3. Cavan, Cavan Equestrian Centre – 5th & 6th February

The series concludes in spectacular style at Cavan Equestrian Centre on the 5th and 6th of February. Don’t miss the chance to explore a huge variety of exhibitors and discover what will shape the agricultural landscape in the year ahead.

What’s New in 2025?

- Even More Exhibitors! Each show now boasts over 200 exhibitors, featuring returning favourites alongside brand-new participants ready to unveil their latest offerings.

- Bigger Brands, Bigger Innovations! From global giants to groundbreaking startups, discover an unparalleled selection of top-tier products and services that promise to elevate your farming game.

- Cutting-Edge Technology! Explore the future of agriculture with exhibits showcasing the latest machinery and innovations designed to maximize productivity and efficiency.

- Unmissable Show Specials! Look out for exclusive product launches, demonstrations, and special discounts available only at the shows.

Convenient Hours: With doors open from 12 noon to 10 pm daily, the extended schedule fits perfectly into even the busiest of farming calendars.

Hassle-Free Access: Enjoy free on-site parking, as well as hot food and drink facilities to keep you fuelled for the day.

Tickets are available at the door, making it easy to plan your visit.

Don’t miss this incredible opportunity to kickstart your year with the very best in agricultural machinery, services, and innovation. Whether you’re a farmer, industry expert, or simply passionate about agriculture, the SFM Spring Farm Machinery Shows 2025 are the must-attend events of the season.

Mark your calendar and join organisers at one—or all three—of these unmissable events.

Let’s make 2025 a year to remember in farming!

1 . image00045.jpeg The Lisburn show is a real draw for farmers and contractors Photo: freelance Photo Sales

3 . Cavan.jpeg The show at Cavan Equestrian Centre will take place on 5th & 6th February Photo: freelance Photo Sales

4 . Millstreet 1.jpeg The Millstreet show takes place at Green Glens Arena on 22nd & 23rd January Photo: freelance Photo Sales