2025 Irish Shows Association yearbook launched

By The Newsroom
Published 12th Mar 2025, 09:13 BST
The 2025 Irish Shows Association's Yearbook was launched in Athlone at the weekend by Dara Calleary, Minister for Rural Development and the Gaeltacht.

Show personnel from all the regions in Ireland were in attendance to welcome the book launch and also to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the ISA's existence in supporting member shows throughout the country.

In recognition of the inestimable value that Agricultural Shows bring to the wider economy in general and to rural communities in particular, the Minister also announced a €1 million support package for Shows in the Republic of Ireland this year. This was thankfully welcomed by Freda Kinnarney, President of the Irish Shows Association.

The ISA Yearbook, which contains invaluable information about Shows in Ireland in 2025 as well as details of Championships and judges is now available to order through the ISA website at a price of €10 plus postage and packaging: https://www.irishshows.org/shop

2025 ISA Yearbook can be obtained from the website: https://www.irishshows.org/shop

1. IMG_0567.jpeg

2025 ISA Yearbook can be obtained from the website: https://www.irishshows.org/shop Photo: freelance

Photo Sales
Jim Harrison and Freda Killarney with Bill Leeman, ex Board Member representing Northern Region Shows, at the Book Launch.

2. IMG_0570.jpeg

Jim Harrison and Freda Killarney with Bill Leeman, ex Board Member representing Northern Region Shows, at the Book Launch. Photo: freelance

Photo Sales
Minister for Rural Development and the Gaeltacht, Dara Calleary with ISA President Freda Killarney at the launch of the 2005 Yearbook in Athlone.

3. IMG_0571 (1).jpeg

Minister for Rural Development and the Gaeltacht, Dara Calleary with ISA President Freda Killarney at the launch of the 2005 Yearbook in Athlone. Photo: freelance

Photo Sales
Minister, Dara Calleary announced a funding package of €1 million for Agricultural Shows in the South of Ireland in 2025. Included are, (from left): Jim Harrison, ISA Secretary, Catherine Cotter, ISA PRO, Minister Dara Calleary, Freda Killarney, ISA President, Dan O'Connell, ISA Treasurer and Dr Martin Daly TD

4. IMG_0569 (5).jpeg

Minister, Dara Calleary announced a funding package of €1 million for Agricultural Shows in the South of Ireland in 2025. Included are, (from left): Jim Harrison, ISA Secretary, Catherine Cotter, ISA PRO, Minister Dara Calleary, Freda Killarney, ISA President, Dan O'Connell, ISA Treasurer and Dr Martin Daly TD Photo: freelance

Photo Sales
Related topics:Ireland
News you can trust since 1963
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice