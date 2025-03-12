2025 Irish Shows Association yearbook launched

Show personnel from all the regions in Ireland were in attendance to welcome the book launch and also to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the ISA's existence in supporting member shows throughout the country.
In recognition of the inestimable value that Agricultural Shows bring to the wider economy in general and to rural communities in particular, the Minister also announced a €1 million support package for Shows in the Republic of Ireland this year. This was thankfully welcomed by Freda Kinnarney, President of the Irish Shows Association.
The ISA Yearbook, which contains invaluable information about Shows in Ireland in 2025 as well as details of Championships and judges is now available to order through the ISA website at a price of €10 plus postage and packaging: https://www.irishshows.org/shop