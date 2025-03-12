2025 Irish Shows Association yearbook launched

Show personnel from all the regions in Ireland were in attendance to welcome the book launch and also to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the ISA's existence in supporting member shows throughout the country.

In recognition of the inestimable value that Agricultural Shows bring to the wider economy in general and to rural communities in particular, the Minister also announced a €1 million support package for Shows in the Republic of Ireland this year. This was thankfully welcomed by Freda Kinnarney, President of the Irish Shows Association.

The ISA Yearbook, which contains invaluable information about Shows in Ireland in 2025 as well as details of Championships and judges is now available to order through the ISA website at a price of €10 plus postage and packaging: https://www.irishshows.org/shop

1 . IMG_0567.jpeg 2025 ISA Yearbook can be obtained from the website: https://www.irishshows.org/shop Photo: freelance Photo Sales

2 . IMG_0570.jpeg Jim Harrison and Freda Killarney with Bill Leeman, ex Board Member representing Northern Region Shows, at the Book Launch. Photo: freelance Photo Sales

3 . IMG_0571 (1).jpeg Minister for Rural Development and the Gaeltacht, Dara Calleary with ISA President Freda Killarney at the launch of the 2005 Yearbook in Athlone. Photo: freelance Photo Sales

4 . IMG_0569 (5).jpeg Minister, Dara Calleary announced a funding package of €1 million for Agricultural Shows in the South of Ireland in 2025. Included are, (from left): Jim Harrison, ISA Secretary, Catherine Cotter, ISA PRO, Minister Dara Calleary, Freda Killarney, ISA President, Dan O'Connell, ISA Treasurer and Dr Martin Daly TD Photo: freelance Photo Sales