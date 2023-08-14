News you can trust since 1963
22 pictures from the Whitehill tractor run in aid of the Conor Woods Fund

Last Friday night Whitehill LOL organised a tractor run for Conor Woods Fund and what a great response they got.
By Billy Maxwell
Published 14th Aug 2023, 12:48 BST

100 tractors turned out, with some coming as far away as Holywood. Pictures by Billy Maxwell.

Stuart Mitchell and Party at the tractor run. Picture: Billy Maxwell

Stuart Mitchell and Party at the tractor run. Picture: Billy Maxwell

Alan, Jemma and Alex McRoberts were lead tractor at the Whitehill tractor run last Friday night. Picture: Billy Maxwell

Alan, Jemma and Alex McRoberts were lead tractor at the Whitehill tractor run last Friday night. Picture: Billy Maxwell

Bobby Gray, Brian Hilland and Sammy Bingham. Picture: Billy Maxwell

Bobby Gray, Brian Hilland and Sammy Bingham. Picture: Billy Maxwell

Last Friday night Whitehill LOL organised a tractor run for Conor Woods Fund and what a great response they got - 100 tractors took part from as far away as Hollywood. Picture: Billy Maxwell

Last Friday night Whitehill LOL organised a tractor run for Conor Woods Fund and what a great response they got - 100 tractors took part from as far away as Hollywood. Picture: Billy Maxwell

