Last Friday night Whitehill LOL organised a tractor run for Conor Woods Fund and what a great response they got.
100 tractors turned out, with some coming as far away as Holywood. Pictures by Billy Maxwell.
Stuart Mitchell and Party at the tractor run. Picture: Billy Maxwell Photo: Billy Maxwell
Alan, Jemma and Alex McRoberts were lead tractor at the Whitehill tractor run last Friday night. Picture: Billy Maxwell Photo: Billy Maxwell
Bobby Gray, Brian Hilland and Sammy Bingham. Picture: Billy Maxwell Photo: Billy Maxwell
