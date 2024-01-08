The annual tractor run organised by Rathfriland YFC members took place on Saturday.
There was a massive turnout for this popular event. Billy Maxwell was on hand to take the pictures.
From left to right: Connell Jackson, David Magill, Henry Magill and Tom Jackson Photo: Billy Maxwell
Simon Agnew, Rathfriland Young Farmers vice president, at the tractor run last Saturday Photo: Billy Maxwell
Paige McDowell, Robin Jones and Robert Newell Photo: Billy Maxwell
Isaac Irvine and Adam Murray Photo: Billy Maxwell