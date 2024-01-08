News you can trust since 1963
23 pictures from Rathfriland YFC tractor run

The annual tractor run organised by Rathfriland YFC members took place on Saturday.
By The Newsroom
Published 8th Jan 2024, 09:47 GMT

There was a massive turnout for this popular event. Billy Maxwell was on hand to take the pictures.

From left to right: Connell Jackson, David Magill, Henry Magill and Tom Jackson

From left to right: Connell Jackson, David Magill, Henry Magill and Tom Jackson

Simon Agnew, Rathfriland Young Farmers vice president, at the tractor run last Saturday

Simon Agnew, Rathfriland Young Farmers vice president, at the tractor run last Saturday

Paige McDowell, Robin Jones and Robert Newell

Paige McDowell, Robin Jones and Robert Newell

Isaac Irvine and Adam Murray

Isaac Irvine and Adam Murray

