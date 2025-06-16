Monica the sheep meets Deputy First Minister Emma Little Pengelly at Armagh Show. CREDIT: LiamMcArdle.complaceholder image
Monica the sheep meets Deputy First Minister Emma Little Pengelly at Armagh Show. CREDIT: LiamMcArdle.com

24 pictures from a wet Armagh Show

By The Newsroom
Published 16th Jun 2025, 09:12 BST
Community spirit was the name of the game on Saturday at a very wet Armagh Show 2025.

Pictures by Liam McArdle

Kenny Gracey and his Water Buffalo at Armagh Show. CREDIT: LiamMcArdle.com

1. Kenny Gracey and his Water Buffalo at Armagh Show 14 June 2025 Gosford Park Co.Armagh CREDIT: LiamMcArdle.com

Kenny Gracey and his Water Buffalo at Armagh Show. CREDIT: LiamMcArdle.com Photo: Liam McArdle

Clowning Around! Juanita at Armagh Show. CREDIT: LiamMcArdle.com

2. Clowning Around! Juanita at Armagh Show 14 June 2025 Gosford Park Co.Armagh CREDIT: LiamMcArdle.com

Clowning Around! Juanita at Armagh Show. CREDIT: LiamMcArdle.com Photo: Liam McArdle

Joe Garvey and Roger Wilson, Chief Executive ABC Council at Armagh Show. CREDIT: LiamMcArdle.com

3. Joe Garvey and Roger Wilson, Chief Executive ABC Council at Armagh Show 14 June 2025 Gosford Park Co.Armagh CREDIT: LiamMcArdle.com

Joe Garvey and Roger Wilson, Chief Executive ABC Council at Armagh Show. CREDIT: LiamMcArdle.com Photo: Liam McArdle

Deputy First Minister Emma Little Pengelly is welcomed to Armagh Show by Show Chairman Benny Lamb. CREDIT: LiamMcArdle.com

4. Deputy First Minister Emma Little Pengelly is welcomed to Armagh Show by Show Chairman Benny Lamb 14 June 2025 Gosford Park Co.Armagh CREDIT: LiamMcArdle.com

Deputy First Minister Emma Little Pengelly is welcomed to Armagh Show by Show Chairman Benny Lamb. CREDIT: LiamMcArdle.com Photo: Liam McArdle

