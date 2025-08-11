Sgt Wendy McConnell PSNI with Maisie and Lucy McGarvey at the Glens of Antrim Vintage Rally on Saturday. PICTURE: KEVIN MCAULEY/MCAULEY MULTIMEDIAplaceholder image
24 pictures from Glens Vintage Rally

By Ruth Rodgers
Published 11th Aug 2025, 10:13 BST
There was fantastic support for the annual Glens Vintage Rally that took place at the weekend.

Pictures by Kevin McAuley/McAuley Mulitmedia

Harry Devlin and a friend pictured at the Glens of Antrim Vintage Rally on Saturday. PICTURE: KEVIN MCAULEY/MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA

Pictured at the Glens of Antrim Vintage Rally on Saturday. PICTURE: KEVIN MCAULEY/MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA

Pictured at the Glens of Antrim Vintage Rally on Saturday. PICTURE: KEVIN MCAULEY/MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA

Pictured at the Glens of Antrim Vintage Rally on Saturday. PICTURE: KEVIN MCAULEY/MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA

