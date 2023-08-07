News you can trust since 1963
25 pictures from Carnlough Vintage Rally

The annual Carnlough Vintage rally took place on Saturday.
By Ruth Rodgers
Published 7th Aug 2023, 09:02 BST

There was a large number of vehicles and displays to keep the crowds entertained. Pictures: McAuley Multimedia.

Pictured at the Carnlough Vintage day in Carnlough on Saturday. Pictures: McAuley Multimedia

1. Pictured at the Carnlough Vintage day in Carnlough on Saturday

Pictured at the Carnlough Vintage day in Carnlough on Saturday. Pictures: McAuley Multimedia Photo: Mcauley multimedia

One of the vehicles at the Carnlough Vintage day in Carnlough on Saturday. Picture: McAuley Multimedia

2. Pictured at the Carnlough Vintage day in Carnlough on Saturday

One of the vehicles at the Carnlough Vintage day in Carnlough on Saturday. Picture: McAuley Multimedia Photo: McAuley multimedia

Pictured at the CCIPS stand at Carnlough Vintage day in Carnlough on Saturday. Picture: McAuley Multimedia

3. Pictured at the CCIPS stand at Carnlough Vintage day in Carnlough on Saturday

Pictured at the CCIPS stand at Carnlough Vintage day in Carnlough on Saturday. Picture: McAuley Multimedia Photo: McAuley Multimedia

A David Brown tractor pictured at the Carnlough Vintage day in Carnlough on Saturday. Picture: McAuley Multimedia

4. Pictured at the Carnlough Vintage day in Carnlough on Saturday

A David Brown tractor pictured at the Carnlough Vintage day in Carnlough on Saturday. Picture: McAuley Multimedia Photo: McAuley Multimedia

