Check out this gallery of images from some of the stands at this year’s event.
1. Robert Cubitt, Irwin Farm Supplies, pictured at Balmoral Show with Aaron, Connor and Ewan Graham from Glenwherry. Picture: Julie Hazelton
Robert Cubitt, Irwin Farm Supplies, pictured at Balmoral Show with Aaron, Connor and Ewan Graham from Glenwherry. Picture: Julie Hazelton Photo: Julie Hazelton
2. Lizzie Yates, Holstein UK, chats to Tommy Armstrong, Lely Center Eglish at Balmoral Show. Picture: Julie Hazelton
Lizzie Yates, Holstein UK, chats to Tommy Armstrong, Lely Center Eglish at Balmoral Show. Picture: Julie Hazelton Photo: Julie Hazelton
3. Colin Bell, Lely Center Eglish, with David Stirling from Ballymoney at Balmoral Show. Picture: Julie Hazelton
Colin Bell, Lely Center Eglish, with David Stirling from Ballymoney at Balmoral Show. Picture: Julie Hazelton Photo: Julie Hazelton
4. Discussing the benefits of the CalfoTel hutches are Alan Hazelton, Irwin Farm Supplies, with Mark and Freddie Dunlop, Portadown. Picture: Julie Hazelton
Discussing the benefits of the CalfoTel hutches are Alan Hazelton, Irwin Farm Supplies, with Mark and Freddie Dunlop, Portadown. Picture: Julie Hazelton Photo: Julie Hazelton