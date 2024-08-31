The club’s second Ladies in Red event in Ballymena, generously sponsored by Norbrook, was conducted by Harrison and Hetherington in conjunction with JA McClelland and Sons.

There were three five-figure prices and five heifers sold for export to England, Wales and the Republic of Ireland.

Auctioneer James Little said: “There was a fantastic interest in the sale, resulting in a packed ringside audience and a strong online following. The top-quality females were easily sold. There was strong competition from pedigree breeders who were intent on buying something to either add a new family or improve their herds.”

Surpassing last year’s 24,000gns Ladies in Red record, and setting a new 25,000gns record for a Limousin female sold at an official auction in Northern Ireland, was William Gabbie whose 2-cow herd is based at Crossgar, County Down.

The first-time exhibitor was delighted to secure the pre-sale show’s reserve intermediate championship, but all his dreams came true when the home-bred Hollowdene Ulay topped the sale and received a huge round of applause from the ringside audience.

This thirteen-month-old heifer was sired by the Ampertaine Foreman and Millbrook Gingerspice son, Claddagh McCabe, and bred from Norman Lacey, purchased for 5,500gns

at Carlisle seven years ago. She has NT821 and Q204X myostatin genes.

Described by Scottish judge Stephanie Dick as a great example of the breed with a big top, square plates, and a lovely head, she was snapped up by Mary Cormack, for her noted Rougemont Herd based in Hereford.

James McKay who runs 130 pedigree cows at Maghera claimed the junior championship and supreme overall Ladies in Red plaudits for the second year in succession. The nine-month-old Ampertaine Ujlo ET has F94L and Q204X genes and came under the hammer at 20,000gns, selling to Tony and Jo Smith for the Smithy Herd based at Jacobstow in Cornwall.

She is by Whinfellpark Lomu and bred from the Ampertaine Elgin daughter, Ampertaine Jlo – maternal sister to the 38,000gns Ampertaine Foreman and full sister to 20,000gns Ampertaine Jackpot. Ampertaine Jlo also bred Ampertaine Squire sold for 20,000gns at Carlisle in February 2023.

Judge Stephanie Dick, who runs the 20-cow Stephick Herd alongside her family’s 250-cow Ronick Herd at Stirling, said: "It has been a strong show with a very good top end in every class. The overall champion is a very stylish young heifer, well-grown for her age. She has a lovely head and is a fantastic example of the breed with a bright future ahead of her.”

NI Limousin Club chairman Kieran McCrory, Sixmilecross, secured the day’s intermediate championship and reserve supreme award with the thirteen-month-old heifer Bernish Uptowngirl ET. Boasting an NT821 and Q204X myostatin pairing, she sold for a herd female record of 19,000gns and joins the Collegeland Herd owned by Thomas Clancy from Moy, County Tyrone.

Sired by the 19,000gns Maraiscote Lothario, her dam is the home-bred Bernish Rihannajuli, winner of the best year-old heifer in the club’s 2021 herd competition; while her granddam Bernish Julifortune bred the 22,000gns Bernish Memphis and is also granddam of the May 2024 Carlisle champion Bernish Toplad sold for 16,000gns.

Stephanie Dick added: “The reserve overall champion is another very stylish and well-fleshed heifer.”

Kieran McCrory’s first placed Bernish Pippa ET sold for 6,500gns to Raymond Savage, and daughter Louise Cowan, for their 20-cow Aghadolgan Herd based at Drumahoe, County Londonderry. Sired by Meadowrig Pedro, this eleven-month-old heifer is bred from the Ampertaine Foreman daughter, Bernish Pippafortune – one of the herd’s proven and prolific cow families. This heifer has F94L and Q204X genes.

Will and Gareth Corrie, Newtownards, realised 8,000gns for the senior champion Drumhilla Utopia. Born in May 2023 she is a Westpit Omaha daughter bred from Ampertaine Matilda.

This heifer has two copies of the Q204X gene and sold to the Lurgankeel Herd owned by Malachy Byrne from Forkhill, Newry, County Down.

Results from the showring:

Specials

Supreme Overall Champion: James McKay, Ampertaine Ujlo. Reserve: Kieran McCrory, Bernish Uptowngirl.

Senior Champion: Drumhilla Farm, Drumhilla Utopia. Reserve: Henry Savage and Sons, Trueman Unique.

Intermediate Champion: Kieran McCrory, Bernish Uptowngirl. Reserve: William Gabbie, Hollowdene Ulay.

Junior Champion: James McKay, Ampertaine Ujlo. Reserve: Charlotte Martin, Charlottes Venus.

Classes

Class 1 - Heifer born between 18/12/22 and 14/01/23 – 1, Trevor Shields, Glenmarshal Toyah by Ampertaine Elgin; 2, Connor and Ryan Mulholland, Deerpark Ula by Ampertaine Elgin.

Class 2 - Heifer, born between 06/02/23 and 24/05/23 – 1, Drumhilla Farm, Drumhilla Utopia by Westpit Omaha; 2, Henry Savage and Sons, Trueman Unique by Telfers Munster; 3, Drumhilla Farm, Drumhilla Uptownfunk by Ampertaine Elgin; 4, P Murphy, Carrickaldreen Ursula by Winfellpark Lomu.

Class 3 - Heifer, born between 09/06/23 and 07/07/23 – 1, William Gabbie, Hollowdene Ulay by Claddagh McCabe; 2, P Murphy, Carrickaldreen Unique by Lowerffrydd Empire; 3, James Alexander, Jalex Ursuper by Knockcroghery Scatdaddy; 4, James Alexander, Jalex Urspecial, by Knockcroghery Scatdaddy.

Class 4 - Heifer, born between 09/07/23 and 12/07/23 – 1, Kieran McCrory, Bernish Uptowngirl by Maraiscote Lothario; 2, Connor and Ryan Mulholland, Deerpark Upsadaisy by Mereside Godolphin; 3, Charlotte Martin, Wastelands Ultrasassey by Elite Forever Brill; 4, Jim Quail, Lynderg Ulyana by Gleneagle Pascal.

Class 5 – Heifer, born between 20/07/23 and 15/10/23 – 1, Kieran McCrory, Bernish Uniquepippa by Meadowrig Pedro; 2, Connor and Ryan Mulholland, Deerpark Utopia by Glenrock Redemption; 3, Charlotte Martin, Wastelands Uptowngirl by Elite Forever Brill.

Class 6 – Heifer, born between 23/10/23 and 11/01/24 – 1, James McKay, Ampertaine Ujlo by Whinfellpark Lomu; 2, Charlottes Venus by Fuschia.

1 . Mark Reid exhibited the 8,000gns senior champion Drumhilla Utopia bred by Will and Gareth Corrie, Newtownards. Picture: Alfie Shaw, Agri-Images Mark Reid exhibited the 8,000gns senior champion Drumhilla Utopia bred by Will and Gareth Corrie, Newtownards. Picture: Alfie Shaw, Agri-Images Photo: ALFIE SHAW Photo Sales

2 . Enjoying the craic at the Ladies in Red show and sale in Ballymena. Picture: Alfie Shaw, Agri-Images Enjoying the craic at the Ladies in Red show and sale in Ballymena. Picture: Alfie Shaw, Agri-Images Photo: ALFIE SHAW Photo Sales

3 . James McKay’s junior and supreme overall champion Ampertaine Ujlo sold for 20,000gns. Picture: Alfie Shaw, Agri-Images. James McKay’s junior and supreme overall champion Ampertaine Ujlo sold for 20,000gns. Picture: Alfie Shaw, Agri-Images. Photo: ALFIE SHAW Photo Sales