Pictured at the Heart of Glens float parade. Picture: McAuley MultimediaPictured at the Heart of Glens float parade. Picture: McAuley Multimedia
26 pictures for the Heart of Glens float parade

A float parade was held as part of the Heart of the Glens festival in Cushendall.
By Ruth Rodgers
Published 7th Aug 2023, 13:01 BST
Updated 7th Aug 2023, 13:44 BST

Pictures by McAuley Multimedia

A colourful car at the Heart of Glens float parade. Picture: McAuley Multimedia

Taking part in the Heart of Glens float parade. Picture: McAuley multimedia

Taking part in the float parade at the Heart of Glens festival, Cushendall. Picture: McAuley Multimedia

A wave for the camera at the Heart of Glens festival float parade. Picture: McAuley Multimedia

