With commercial breeders again going head-to-head with pedigree breeders for the quality bulls on offer, the sale continued the surge in demand for Simmentals with this being the fourth Stirling fixture, and fifth Society Sale, in a row where a new record mark has been set.

Leading the sale at 28,000gns, and setting a new record top price for a Simmental bull from Northern Ireland, was the stylish Bannhill Farm Masterpiece from Alan Wilson, Rathfriland, Co Down.

In the pre-sale show, in front of the judge Colin Fordyce who runs the Blair herd at Islabank Farm, Meigle, Blairgowrie, and is also herd manager at Strathisla Farms, this June born bull won the Intermediate section before going on to lift the Overall Supreme title.

Bannhill Farm Masterpiece

Commenting on his champion, Colin Fordyce said: “This is a typical and modern Simmental bull with a lot of class. He had tremendous length with plenty of shape but is not extreme. Really good across the plates, he had good legs, walked well, and really showed himself. A quality bull and a worthy champion from within a strong show of Simmentals.”

Come sale time, there was a tingle in the air as Bannhill Farm Masterpiece raced through the gears before reaching 28,000gns and being knocked down to Noel Kilpatrick who runs the Ballymoney pedigree herd at Banbridge, Co Down.

Of his purchase a delighted Mr Kilpatrick said: “This is the best Simmental bull that I have seen since I purchased Saltire Impressive back in 2018. I couldn’t find a fault on him. He is a great walker with a good back end, plenty of length and a lovely head, just very pleasing on the eye. People might ask, why is a man with 26 breeding females spending this kind of money on a bull, and I say that it’s because I want the best quality bull to enhance my herd! The aim from here is that Masterpiece will go straight to stud, while I wait to bring him home. The bull has been purchased in partnership with Bartley Finnegan of Elite Pedigree Genetics and we will be making his semen available throughout the UK as soon as possible. A further aim is to produce sexed semen to target the dairy industry which is important in the trade in Northern Ireland.”

Bannhill Farm Masterpiece is sired by the 12,000gns AI bull Kilbride Farm Bantry and is the fifth calf bred out of his dam Ballinalare Farm Evita, a full sister to the noted Ballinalare Farm Galaxy she is by the 21,000gns Auchorachan Wizard. This breeding line has seen success at Stirling previously with Mr Wilson selling Masterpiece’s full brother Ballinalare Farm Legacy at the corresponding sale last year for 10,000gns.

Top Price & Champion - Bannhill Farm Masterpiece - 28,000gns.

It was a terrific day for Northern Irish breeders with the top two prices both coming from the province and further five figure bulls from NI herds selling throughout the sale. Selling at 20,000gns was the much-admired Reserve Junior Champion Hiltonstown Matrix from Richard and Rhys Rodgers, Portglenone, County Antrim. September 2021 born, this calf is by the noted sire Saltire Impressive and is out of the Kilbride Farm Warren daughter Hiltonstown India Rose GP 83. Full of style and breeding, Hiltonstown Matrix also had good performance figures, being in the top 5% of the breed for 400 and 600 day growth, and having a +7 figure for Maternal (Milk). Purchasing this bull was Ross King for the family’s noted Wolfstar pedigree herd at Ormiston, East Lothian, who themselves had enjoyed a hugely successful sale when selling four quality bulls to gross over £43,000. Wolfstar run 180 cows, 60 of which make up the pedigree herd, and the 20,000gns price is the highest they have paid for a Simmental bull to date.

Commenting, Ross King said: “We’ve been looking for a bull for a wee while and are delighted to get Hiltonstown Matrix. He’s a young bull with plenty of length, tremendous fleshing qualities, and just full of flash and style. His pedigree adds new lines to our herd, he carries very balanced performance figures, and we think he’ll complement our type of cows. It’s a significant price but a bull of this quality is an investment in the future of the herd and to take that next step forward.”

Speaking after the sale Rhys Rodgers said: “I am extremely pleased with the sale, with both of my bulls making top prices. The 20,000gns is a record price for the Hiltonstown herd and eclipsing the 17,000gns for Hiltonstown Dominic, who was sold in October 2013. Matrix oozed style from day one and we’ve long thought he had that x-factor, so it’s great to realise such a trade at the sale and for him to go to a top herd. We look to breed red muscular bulls with power and length, and both Matrix and our other bull Magnificent we think typify these attributes”. Later in the day the July 2021 born calf Hiltonstown Magnificent, a Dermotstown Delboy son, made 9,000gns when selling to A Bell & Co, Towie Farm, Fraserburgh.

Over the course of the two days there had been a tangible buzz around the Simmental lines with a tremendous crowd at the pre-sale show and a packed ring come sale time. The sale itself reflected this with a fierce trade from start to finish realising a new record average for this February fixture and a high clearance rate of 88%. Speaking after the sale Iain Kerr the general manager of the British Simmental Cattle Society said: “It’s been a tremendous sale and well done to the breeders for bringing forward a great show of bulls full of choice and quality for commercial producers, and with breeders’ bulls as well. Bulls with length and width, good tops, square over the plates with a depth of muscle down the thigh, and with good locomotion, were readily sought and easily sold.”

Kilbride Farm Morikawa - 14,000gns

“There’s a bounce in demand for the Simmental breed driven by commercial producers. We were delighted with positive feedback and approval from buyers in the Society’s recent breed survey, and this is also being backed up the strong run of bull and female sales that we’ve seen. The milk and maternal qualities of the breed are well established and add to the Simmentals ability to produce fast growing calves with tremendous weaning weights, and with superior age to slaughter. It’s a low input, high output breed and that efficiency and performance is giving value and profit to producers.”

The sale saw twenty bulls in all sell over the 9,000gns mark and with bulls finding their way to buyers from all four home countries. Orkney has been a strong market for Simmental bulls and featured again with nine heading to the island.

Selling at 16,000gns was the Junior Champion in the shape of Islavale Mufasa from the Stronach family, Berryleys Farm, Grange, Keith. This October 2021 born bull is from a strong breeding line with both parents being classified as EX93. Mufasa is sired by the successful herd sire Corskie Highlander EX 93, who has bred other sons to 18,000gns. Mufasa’s dam is Islavale Amanda 2 EX 93 (EX2), who goes back to the Irish-born Clonagh A Super Star. Performance supplementing pedigree, Islavale Musafa is in the breed top ten percent for growth, milk, and self-replacing index. Snapping up this bull was Barker and Borlase, Sacombe Hill Farm, Watton At Stone, Hertfordshire, who run the long established Sacombe and Perrywood herds. Commenting after the sale Bridget Borlase said: “We thought that Islavale Mufasa was a very complete and tidy bull, with nice clean lines and great length. He has breeding in his back pedigree that we are keen to introduce and reintroduce into the herd and as both his sire and dam are EX93, which underpins his structural soundness. He will take over as our sole herd sire and will start work in April, running with around 30 females”.

The Islavale team carried on their prolific sale form with ten bulls on the day averaging an excellent £7,245.

Backmuir Moonshine - 15,000gns

The senior section got the sale off to a strong start and featuring within this was the winner of Class Two Backmuir Moonshine from Reece and Andrew Simmers, Keith, Banffshire, who made 15,000gns when selling him to CR Fovargue Bros, Coleorton, Leicestershire. The Fovargues had done their homework pre-sale and followed the bull on the Society’s show coverage before purchasing him over the phone. April 2021 born, Backmuir Moonshine is by the 18,000gns Wolfstar Jackaroo, himself a past Stirling champion, and is out of Starline Orlane 35th, a Skerrington Warlord daughter.Backmuir Moonshine’s Terminal Production Index and Self Replacing Index figures of +102 and +109 respectively place him in the top 10% of the breed. A few lots later the Simmers sold Backmuir Mario, another Wolfstar Jackaroo son, for 8,000gns to GW Woolhouse & Sons, Church Farm, Rotherham.The Blackford herd of Mr WG MacPherson, Croy, Inverness-shire, had a strong pen of bulls forward and realised a terrific trade with sales at 14,000gns, 12,000gns and 9,000gns. Leading the trade at 14,000gns was the Reserve Supreme Champion, and Senior Champion Blackford Mars. This May 2021 born bull is by the multiple show champion Heathbrow Important (P) EX 93 and is the third calf to be bred out of Blackford Honey EX 91 dam, who herself goes back to the 16,000gns Hockenhull Waterloo. Commenting on his Reserve Supreme Champion, the judge Colin Fordyce said: “This is just another tremendous Simmental bull. He had a really flashy head that caught the eye and was full of style and presence. Square across the plates he was very correct with good legs and locomotion.” Blackford Mars was purchased by WJ and J Green, Garmouth, Moray-Shire, for their noted Corskie pedigree herd.

Also selling for 14,000gns was the winner of class seven and the Reserve Intermediate Champion in the shape of Kilbride Farm Morikawa (P) from the long established and noted Kilbride Farm herd of WH Robson & Sons, Doagh, County Antrim. July 2021 born, this 19-month-old heterozygous polled calf is by the 16,000gns Islavale Harvest. A heifer’s calf he is bred out of Kilbride Farm Eunice 270 J (PP), who goes back to the 15,000 Euro Curaheen Gunshot (P). This bull was jointly purchased by David and Lesley Sapsed, of the noted Heathbrow pedigree Simmental herd, Codicote, Hertfordshire, and along with Tom Hill, of the Scotland Hill pedigree Simmental herd, Wadworth, Doncaster. The Heathbrow herd will be full dispersing at the Society’s October Sale in Stirling this year and speaking of his purchase David Sapsed said it was made with the sale in mind: “We have been very successful with our home bred herd sire Heathbrow Grandslam. The aim is to change the breeding up a bit and with a view to the sale purchasers of our females will get something different. We have been going down the polled route and with Morikawa’s good homozygous polled mother, and his excellent back pedigree he fitted the bill. He will be with me until the start of the summer and then he will be traveling up to Wadworth to join Tom.” Speaking to Tom Hill after the sale he added: “It was great to go in partnership on this bull with David as Morikawa will come to me in June just when I need him. After initially spotting him in the pen, I was attracted by his figures and conformation. His self-replacing and terminal production index figures place him in the top 10% of the breed which will help me to keep improving my herd of 65 breeding cows, I was looking for a good all round bull that ticked every box. I also liked his back pedigree, his sire in particular, who I bid on when he went through the ring in 2018! We are hoping for around 45 calves or around in his first year so that I have plenty to offer bull buyers at home and in bringing bulls to Stirling.”

A further bull from the Robson family, Kilbride Farm Merlin, made 13,000gns when selling to the Overhill House herd of Richard McCulloch, Armadale, West Lothian. A second prize winner in the second class of the day, this April 2021 born bull is fully homebred being by Kilbride Farm Jetstream (P) and out of the second calver Kilbride Farm Eunice 249I (TF), a Kilbride Farm Warren daughter. Kilbride Farm Jetstream is a breed trait leader for both calving ease and growth rate. Of his new purchase Richard McCulloch said: “Merlin had good length, head, colour and figures – and particularly calving ease. I am trying to change my Autumn calving pattern, and the aim for Merlin is that he’ll be put to work in March”. The Kilbride Farm herd had a total clearance of their four bulls and grossed £37,800.

Topping a good line-up of bulls from the Corskie herd of W J & J Green, Garmouth, Moray, was the 13,000gns paid for the upstanding March 2021 born Corskie Match. This first prize winner in the first class is by the herd’s prolific stock bull Drumagarner Hughes EX 92, and is out of the second calver Corskie Intune VG 86, a daughter of the 22,000gns Dirnanean Bradley EX 93. Another bull with good figures, Corskie Match is in the top 10% Self Replacing Index. Heading to the borders this bull was bought by AC Burke, T/A Nether Stewarton, Eddleston, Peebles, who speaking after the sale said: “I have been using Simmentals on my commercial herd for around 12 years now. With 30 Luings and five Simmental cows, I’m looking to use him on both and with an aim to build up my Simmental numbers and start a pedigree herd. Corskie Match appealed to me as he is a deep well-set bull with a really good red colour, and I look for bulls with good calving ease, milk and 200 day weight.” The Corskie herd sold further bulls on the day at 7,000gns, 6,000gns, and 4,500gns.

Continuing a good run of bulls and prices at Stirling, the Denizes herd of M A Barlow & Sons, Ulnes Walton, Lancashire, made 12,000gns when selling the May 2021 born Denizes Magic. Another bull with tremendous length and muscling, Denizes Magic had stood second in his class to the Reserve Supreme Champion. Full of breeding he is another by the prolific Denizes Hamish and is out of Annick Trixibelle, a Skerrington Visa daughter. Full of breeding and figures, Magic featured excellent calving and Maternal (Milk) figures and is from the same family line as the 20,000gns Denizes Monty.This bull was purchased by RI and GI Davies, Llangammarch Wells, Powys and who run a 250 cow Simmental based commercial suckler herd.

The second five figure bull from the Blackford herd of Mr W G Macpherson, Croy, Inverness-Shire, came in the shape of the 12,000gns Blackford Mosby who stood second in his class to the Reserve Intermediate Champion. August 2021 born, this bull is a son of Ranfurly Confederate C24 11 EX 94, and is a heifer’s calf bred out of Blackford Kellie, a daughter of the noted Blackford Galaxy. Another bull heading to the shires in England, Blackford Mosby was purchased by Sam Driver, Chisworth, Derbyshire, for his Sandylane pedigree Simmental herd. Of his purchase Mr Driver said: “This bull stood out to me as soon as I saw him in the show. He walked well and had good figures particularly ease of calving and growth. I didn’t intend to buy one of the top priced bulls, but the bull was full of quality and it was a strong trade! I am trying to create a consistent herd of Simmental cattle and feel that Mosby will help me to achieve this.”

Blackford Mosby - 12,000gns.

A super line up from the 60-cow pedigree Wolfstar herd of Mr A King, Ormiston, East Lothian saw them attain prices of 11,000gns twice, 10,000gns, and 9,000gns. Consistently bringing top bulls to Stirling, the aim of the herd is to breed first quality bulls for the commercial producer with any bulls going to pedigree herds being a bonus on top. The first of the Wolfstar bulls at 11,000gns was the first prize winner in class three Wolfstar Mustang. May 2021 born, this calf is by Islavale Guy and is out of Wolfstar Hot Fuss, a full sister to Wolfstar Gold Digger who bred well in the Annick herd. Wolfstar Mustang was one of nine bulls on the day who went to Orkney, when purchased by regular buyer GT and S Coghill, Birsay, Orkney. Also at 11,000gns was the third prize Wolfstar Moves Like Jagger. Also May 2021 born this bull is fully homebred being by Wolfstar Ivan (TF), and out of Wolfstar Izzy, a Popes Barclay daughter. Staying close to home this bull was bought by Garvald Mains Farm, Haddington, East Lothian.

Continuing the Wolfstar run at 10,000gns was Wolfstar Meatball. April 2021-born, Meatball is another by Islavale Guy and is out of the Team Celtic daughter, Wolfstar Flame. Another bull with length and a good top he was purchased by Philiphaugh Estates, Old Mill Farm, Selkirk, who said: “We have been looking at Wolfstar bulls for a long time and were thrilled to have the opportunity to purchase Wolfstar Meatball. He is a big, long, dark coloured bull with good EBV’s, and we think he will fit in nicely for our Simmental/Luing cross herd. We sell the heifers we produce as replacements with a High Health status, while our bulls are finished at 14 months”. Completing a fine day for the Kings, Wolfstar Mufasa made 9,000gns when selling to Luing breeders John Lawrie, Tillyrie Ltd, Milnathort, Kinross. May 2021 born, Mufasa is another by Islavale Guy and is out of Wolfstar Flora, a Team Celtic daughter.

Sitting alongside the Corskie bulls was Garmouth Matt from Laura Green, Garmouth, Moray. This September 2021 born calf won Class Nine in the junior section before going on to sell for an excellent 10,000gns. This 17-month-old bull is the first son to be sold off the privately purchased Rathnashan Leonardo who stood National Junior Bull Champion at Strokestown 2019. He is out of the second calver Garmouth Glory's Jessica, a daughter of the noted Bel Dhu Capercaillie. Purchasing this bull was A Strachan, Brechin, Angus.

All the way from Wales was Richard Cumming, Blaencwarre, Hermon, Cynwyl Elfed with his August 2021 born calf Cwarre Mercury. Having stood third in class, this long dark red bull with good figures, made the long trip very worthwhile when selling for 9,500gns CMR Soutar, Arbroath, Angus. Mercury is by Islavale Herriot (TF), and is out of Cwarre Cinderella's Gem, a Woodhall Extra Specialdaughter. Commenting Mr Soutar said: “The breeding and background of this bull was the first thing that attracted us to Cwarre Mercury 21. The genetics, especially on the dam’s side, with Woodhall Extra Special as the grandam, are really appealing. I was looking for an easy calving bull and the figures were all pointing in the right direction. He has a good head, and his dark, red colour will mean that he fits right in with the herd of 35 cows. The darker cows are always sought after in this area”.

Mr W G Macpherson, Croy, Inverness-Shire completed their fine day with the sale of the well-bredBlackford Merlin (ET) for 9,000gns. This May 2021 born bull stood second in his class to the day’s Overall Supreme Champion. Entirely homebred he is sired by the Royal Highland Show Champion Blackford Galaxy, and is out of Blackford Wagtail VG 86, the dam of the breed record breaking Bel Dhu Capercaillie. This bull was purchased by R & E Chapman, Fraserburgh, Aberdeenshire, and his new owner Ian Chapman said: “We really liked the shape of this bull and his breeding. His main purpose will be to breed replacements for our 250 cow suckler herd. He looks to be easy calving and we feel hewill produce nice milky replacements. We have been using Simmental bulls since we started with cows 30 years ago, due to them being such good mothers and having plenty of milk, and our sucklers are mainly Simmentals which produce the calves which we take through to finishing.”

Winning the red ticket in Class Ten, and making 9,000gns at the sale, was Coltfield Maestro from JC MacIver, Forres, Moray. This September 2021-born calf is by the 14,000gns Rockytop Invader whose sons have sold to 11,000gns. Coltlfield Gemma EX90 is out of the herd’s oldest cows and is still breeding well at over 10 years old. Coltfield Maestro was bought by Ward Farms (Scotland) Ltd, Carnwath, Lanarkshire, with Gareth Ward commenting: “We purchased Maestro for use within our 350 cows in total of which 60 plus are pedigree and comprise the Westridge herd. We liked his back pedigree and the fact that both of his parents are classified. Figures are important to us, particularly calving daughters and milk”.

The strength of the sale continued right to the end and with Ranfurly MacGregor from WD & JD Hazelton, Dungannon, County Tyrone making 9,000gns when purchased by Craighill Farms, Duntrune, by Dundee. This stylish November 2021 born calf had stood second in the last class to the Junior Champion in the pre-sale show. By Team Celtic he is out of the Omorga Murray sired Ranfurly Lady Diana 22nd E10 (TF) EX 90. MacGregor's full brother Jackall was Junior and Supreme Champion at Stirling in October 2019, when sold to Strathisla Farms for 14,000gns. Full of figures he is in the top 5% for 200-, 400- and 600-day weight and boasted the top milk figure of +15 in the catalogue.

A small show of four females saw a top price of 4,200gns for the April 2021 born heifer Kinclaven Malteser from Mr AG Borthwick, Stanley, Perth. Sired by Ranfurly Jackall J9 18 EX93, and out of Strathisla Bubble’s Geraldine, this heifer was bought by G Burns, Tippetcraig Farm, Bonnybridge.

AVERAGES:

97 Bulls (+8) £7,260 (+£425)4 Heifers £3,675

OTHER LEADING PRICES

8,500gns – Lot 61 Ballinalare Farm Mack sold to MBM Farms Ltd8,000gns – Lot 20 Backmuir Mario sold to GW Woolhouse & Sons Ltd8,000gns – Lot 63 Newbiemains Mayhem sold to FMJ Forster8,000gns – Lot 125 Islavale Monarch sold to JH Logan & Co7,800gns – Lot 10 Dunmore Mearns sold to BCF Lambie Partnership7,500gns – Lot 7 Auchorachan Malt sold to Dalchirla Farms Limited7,500gns – Lot 9 Caithness Maverick sold to Hugh S Reid7,500gns – Lot 16 Springfield Major sold to Parkmount Estate Co7,500gns – Lot 50 Pistyll Major sold to GT & S Coghill7,500gns – Lot 127 Islavale Mario sold to DG & J Walker7,000gns – Lot 48 Drumsleed Monty sold to WJ Marshall7,000gns – Lot 62 Finlarg Magnum sold to Hamilton Organic Ltd7,000gns – Lot 80 Corskie Mago sold to WSL Muir7,000gns – Lot 98 Kersknowe Moses sold to W & I Gunn

Hiltonstown Matrix - 20,000gns.

Hiltonstown Magnificent - 9,000gns.

Denizes Magic - 12,000gns.

Garmouth Matt - 10,000gns

Islavale Mufasa - 16,000gns.

Wolfstar Moves Like Jagger - 11,000gns

Blackford Merlin - 9,000gns

Ranfurly Macgregor - 9,000gns.

Blackford Mars - 14,000gns

Wolfstar Mufasa - 9,000gns

Corskie Match - 13,000gns.

Wolfstar Meatball - 10,000gns

Cwarre Mercury - 9.500gns.

Wolfstar Mustang - 11,000gns.

Coltfield Maestro - 9,000gns.