The Maxwell Waddell memorial tractor run took place at Sheepbridge on Saturday.
There was an excellent turnout for this fundraiser for the Southern Area Hospice. Pictures by Billy Maxwell.
1. IMG_4335.JPG
These helpers were busy taking the entry fees and food tickets for the tractor run (from left) Conor Hughes, Sonya Johnston Monica and Louise Hughes. Picture: Billy Maxwell Photo: Billy Maxwell
2. IMG_4343.JPG
The sisters of the late Maxwell Waddell were delighted with the turnout for the tractor run. 84 tractors took part with all money raised going to the Newry Hospice. From left to right: Olive Hutchinson, Ida Cardwell, Mary Boyd and Joan Murdoch. Picture: Billy Maxwell Photo: Billy Maxwell
3. IMG_4318.JPG
John Bell and Sarah McClimond arrive for the tractor run. Picture: Billy Maxwell Photo: Billy Maxwell
4. IMG_4317.JPG
Alan Hetherington with Eli and Ria looking forward to the tractor run. Picture: Billy Maxwell Photo: Billy Maxwell