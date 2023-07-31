News you can trust since 1963
Enjoying the big tractor run at Sheepbridge (from left) Brian Henning, Reo Warnock, Barney Convery and Mervyn Gracey. Picture: Billy MaxwellEnjoying the big tractor run at Sheepbridge (from left) Brian Henning, Reo Warnock, Barney Convery and Mervyn Gracey. Picture: Billy Maxwell
Enjoying the big tractor run at Sheepbridge (from left) Brian Henning, Reo Warnock, Barney Convery and Mervyn Gracey. Picture: Billy Maxwell

29 pictures from the Maxwell Waddell memorial tractor run

The Maxwell Waddell memorial tractor run took place at Sheepbridge on Saturday.
By Ruth Rodgers
Published 31st Jul 2023, 13:44 BST

There was an excellent turnout for this fundraiser for the Southern Area Hospice. Pictures by Billy Maxwell.

These helpers were busy taking the entry fees and food tickets for the tractor run (from left) Conor Hughes, Sonya Johnston Monica and Louise Hughes. Picture: Billy Maxwell

The sisters of the late Maxwell Waddell were delighted with the turnout for the tractor run. 84 tractors took part with all money raised going to the Newry Hospice. From left to right: Olive Hutchinson, Ida Cardwell, Mary Boyd and Joan Murdoch. Picture: Billy Maxwell

John Bell and Sarah McClimond arrive for the tractor run. Picture: Billy Maxwell

Alan Hetherington with Eli and Ria looking forward to the tractor run. Picture: Billy Maxwell

