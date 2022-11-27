300 years of Lurgan Show service recognised

Show Patron Mr Hugh Harris and Chairperson of the Cattle Section Mr William Gibson have served each for over 65 years!

Husband and wife team, Thomas and Iona Glenny have a combined service of over 80 years! Thomas and Iona have served within a number of different sections.

Assistant Show Secretary and Home Industries stalwart Noelle Menaul has served for over 50 years in many different positions.

Tom & Iona Glenny being presented with a gift to mark a combined 40 years service by Show Chairperson Winstom Humphries

Show Commentator Vaughan Byrne has been involved with Lurgan Show since 1989, having served for over 30 years.

Making the presentations at the recent Show Dinner, Show Chairperson Winston Humphries commented: “I commend those which the Show are recognising for their exemplar service to Lurgan Show, not only on Show day but throughout the year. Most of you have held office in various roles and I personally extend my gratitude to you all for this voluntary service.”

Each of those who have been recognised for their service have been made Honorary Life Members.

Anyone who may be interested in volunteering with Lurgan Show Society, should contact the Show Secretary - [email protected]

