Tamlaght O’Crilly Parish Vintage Group are delighted to host the 30th annual Vintage Rally and May Fair again this year on Saturday, 25th May from 12noon.

It is hard to believe it has been 30 years since the village of Tamlaght O’Crilly, near Upperlands, held the inaugural Vintage Rally.

The village will welcome music from Raymond Kelly-Big Chief Geronimo formerly from The Indians, and Amber Stewart, the talented 9 year old who won Best Newcomer at the NI Country Music Awards recently.

Robbie and Florence from Country Features will be performing, and proceedings will be led by Yodelling Kenny Archer who is guaranteed to entertain everyone.

Rev Gary Millar, Rector of Tamlaght O’Crilly Parish Church along with Jenny Bristow and a representative from Cameron’s Ballymena with the Weber Barbeque which can be won at the May Fair and Vintage Rally

To celebrate the 30th anniversary, some of the highlights from previous years are set to make a comeback; look out for Billy Ray from The Clampetts and Johnny and Molly will be up to their antics!

Bernese Mountain Dogs will be on display as well as NI School of Falconry with some magnificent birds. Kidz Farm will have all sorts of animals for petting and have quad rides for the children. Why not try your skill at the Archery or Airsoft Shooting Range? There will be the usual kids’ games as well as a bouncy castle and face painting and air brush tattoos.

Jenny Bristow will be cooking up a storm on a barbeque, kindly sponsored by Weber’s, including a barbeque set sponsored by Cameron’s in Ballymena. Have a go at guessing how many sausages Jenny can cook in an hour and you can win this state-of-the-art barbeque worth £500 to take home!

McKee’s Butchers in Maghera have kindly sponsored their prize-winning sausages for Jenny to cook.

There will be delicious teas served in the Tea Tent and the burgers will be sizzling on the barbeque.

Babies up to 24 months can enter the Bonny Baby competition or bring along your pet for the Fun Pet Show. Ben’s Ice cream will also be in attendance with their new mobile ice-cream studio.

All the usual vintage vehicles, stationary engines and stalls will be in the field. (All stalls need to be pre-booked) Farm Families Health Check trailer will be there so pop in for a quick health check- no need to book.

Tickets will be on sale for the Grand Prize Draw with the first place being a one night stay for two, including breakfast at the prestigious Killyhevlin Hotel, Enniskillen.

Other prizes include generous vouchers from Brown Trout Inn, Friel’s Bar and Restaurant, Kennys Kilrea, Martins Kilrea, Stevenson’s Kilrea, The Salon Kilrea, McCloys Kilrea, Shields Chemist, Old Point Kilrea, Lodge Hotel, Crawfords Maghera and others. Ask any committee member for tickets. Hutchinson Engineering have also kindly sponsored the event.

What an exciting afternoon of entertainment for all the family! Please keep an eye on social media for further details nearer the time.