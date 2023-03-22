Farming Life has a wealth of old photographs dating back to the early 1980s.

Today we have a selection of photographs which date from 2012 from the international sheepdog trials which were held at the McQuillan's farm, Masserene, Antrim, in September 2012.

In one of the photographs we see the international champion, Michael Gallagher from Armoy, Co Antrim, with his prizes and his dog Cap.

Another photograph shows John Griffith accepting his prize from the Northern Bank’s John Henning.

Have a look through our old photographs and see who you can spot.

1 . Michael Gallagher international Champioin Pictured at the International sheep dog presentation of prizes at McQuillan's farm Masserene Antrim.Pic Steven McAuley/Kevin McAuley Photography Multimedia Michael Gallagher, international champion pictured at the international sheep dog presentation of prizes at McQuillan's farm, Masserene, Antrim. Picture: Steven McAuley/Kevin McAuley Photography Multimedia Photo: Picture: Steven McAuley/Kevin McAuley Photography Multimedia Photo Sales

2 . Agriculture Minister Michelle Gildernew meets Donegal dog handler Seamus Robinson and his sheepdog Rodge at the international sheepdog trials at Massereene Farm, Antrim, in the company of Irish National Sheepdog Society president Eric Barefoot. Picture: Farming Life archives Agriculture Minister Michelle Gildernew meets Donegal dog handler Seamus Robinson and his sheepdog Rodge at the international sheepdog trials at Massereene Farm, Antrim, in the company of Irish National Sheepdog Society president Eric Barefoot. Picture: Farming Life archives Photo: Picture: Farming Life archives Photo Sales

3 . John Griffith accepts his prize from John Henning, Northern Bank, at the international sheep dog presentation of prizes at McQuillan's farm Masserene Antrim. Picture: Steven McAuley/Kevin McAuley Photography Multimedia John Griffith accepts his prize from John Henning, Northern Bank, at the international sheep dog presentation of prizes at McQuillan's farm Masserene Antrim. Picture: Steven McAuley/Kevin McAuley Photography Multimedia Photo: Picture: Steven McAuley/Kevin McAuley Photography Multimedia Photo Sales

4 . Irish National sheepdog society president Eric Barefoot explains the competition intricacies of the international sheepdog trials to Agriculture Minister Michelle Gildernew who visited the event at Massereene Farm, Antrim, in September 2012. Picture: Farming Life archives Irish National sheepdog society president Eric Barefoot explains the competition intricacies of the international sheepdog trials to Agriculture Minister Michelle Gildernew who visited the event at Massereene Farm, Antrim, in September 2012. Picture: Farming Life archives Photo: Picture: Farming Life archives Photo Sales