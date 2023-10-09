There was the usual large turnout at the annual vintage threshing rally at Ballyward on Saturday.
Vintage tractors, cars and threshing were just some of the attractions along with a dog show and refreshments. Pictures by Billy Maxwell.
1. IMG_5213.JPG
The tractor Pulling competition attracted a large crowd at Ballyward last Saturday. Pic: Billy Maxwell Photo: Billy Maxwell
2. IMG_5207.JPG
These ladies were busy in the tea tent (from left) Lorraine Bicker, Diane Rowan, Roberta Fee, Sandra Parke and Ann Rowan. Pic: Billy Maxwell Photo: Billy Maxwell
3. IMG_5209.JPG
Amanda and Lucy Linton with their pet dogs. Pic: Billy Maxwell Photo: Billy Maxwell
4. IMG_5205.JPG
The Rector of Ballyward Parish Church Rev Ian Linton with Mark Bicker. Pic: Billy Maxwell Photo: Billy Maxwell