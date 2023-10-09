News you can trust since 1963
Register
Christina Rosbothan watches the tractor Pulling competition. Pic: Billy MaxwellChristina Rosbothan watches the tractor Pulling competition. Pic: Billy Maxwell
Christina Rosbothan watches the tractor Pulling competition. Pic: Billy Maxwell

31 pictures from Ballyward Vintage Threshing Rally

There was the usual large turnout at the annual vintage threshing rally at Ballyward on Saturday.
By The Newsroom
Published 9th Oct 2023, 10:54 BST

Vintage tractors, cars and threshing were just some of the attractions along with a dog show and refreshments. Pictures by Billy Maxwell.

The tractor Pulling competition attracted a large crowd at Ballyward last Saturday. Pic: Billy Maxwell

1. IMG_5213.JPG

The tractor Pulling competition attracted a large crowd at Ballyward last Saturday. Pic: Billy Maxwell Photo: Billy Maxwell

Photo Sales
These ladies were busy in the tea tent (from left) Lorraine Bicker, Diane Rowan, Roberta Fee, Sandra Parke and Ann Rowan. Pic: Billy Maxwell

2. IMG_5207.JPG

These ladies were busy in the tea tent (from left) Lorraine Bicker, Diane Rowan, Roberta Fee, Sandra Parke and Ann Rowan. Pic: Billy Maxwell Photo: Billy Maxwell

Photo Sales
Amanda and Lucy Linton with their pet dogs. Pic: Billy Maxwell

3. IMG_5209.JPG

Amanda and Lucy Linton with their pet dogs. Pic: Billy Maxwell Photo: Billy Maxwell

Photo Sales
The Rector of Ballyward Parish Church Rev Ian Linton with Mark Bicker. Pic: Billy Maxwell

4. IMG_5205.JPG

The Rector of Ballyward Parish Church Rev Ian Linton with Mark Bicker. Pic: Billy Maxwell Photo: Billy Maxwell

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 8
Next Page