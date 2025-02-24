32,000 birds to be culled after third suspected case of Avian Influenza in Northern Ireland

32,000 birds are to be culled at a Cookstown poultry farm. Library image

32,000 birds are to be culled in the third suspected case of Avian Influenza in Northern Ireland over the past few weeks.

Yesterday it was revealed that 16,000 birds were to be culled at a commercial poultry farm near Pomeroy.

Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) Minister Andrew Muir has stressed that biosecurity is the greatest weapon we have to fight Avian Influenza, after another suspect case in a commercial premises is announced.

DAERA is investigating a third suspected case of notifiable Avian Influenza at a commercial poultry premises, near Cookstown, Co Tyrone, which was reported on Sunday 23 February. Preliminary test results indicate the presence of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI).

In light of the initial positive findings, Temporary Control Zones (TCZs) have been established. The site has 32,000 birds and all poultry will be humanely culled.

Brian Dooher, the Chief Veterinary Officer (CVO) for Northern Ireland, decided to implement these measures after assessing several factors including observed clinical signs and preliminary test results provided by the Agri-Food and Biosciences Institute (AFBI).

Minister of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs, Andrew Muir, stated: “It has been a difficult week for the poultry sector with three commercial premises to have HPAI confirmed or suspected. My Department is urgently responding and carrying out robust disease control actions, including the humane culling of affected poultry and cleansing and disinfection.

“My Department will continue to work closely with industry stakeholders along with our counterparts in Great Britain and Ireland to stop the spread of this disease.

“Biosecurity is the greatest weapon we have to fight Avian Influenza. It is crucial that all bird keepers adhere to stringent biosecurity measures to protect their flock and report any suspicious cases immediately. I strongly encourage all bird keepers to familiarise themselves with the guidance provided by my Department.”

CVO, Brian Dooher, added: “Disease control measures have been introduced to limit any potential spread of the disease. Bird keepers, whether commercial or backyard, must maintain high biosecurity standards and fully comply with all requirements that have been implemented to control this devastating disease.”

Full details regarding the scope and required measures within the Temporary Control Zones (TCZs) are available on the DAERA website.