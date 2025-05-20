The Whites of Bocombra stand at last week's Balmoral Showplaceholder image
The Whites of Bocombra stand at last week's Balmoral Show

34 pictures from Balmoral Show

By The Newsroom
Published 20th May 2025, 08:53 BST
Balmoral Show came to an end on Saturday evening afte four very successful days.

Here are a few pictures as a reminder of some of the events which took place.

Sheep section chief stewart Nigel Hamill with Carla Lockhart MP and Gavin Robinson MP

Enjoying Balmoral Show are James Nelson and John Magee, Larne, with Carla Lockhart MP.

Charolais breeders Albert and David Connolly, Ballynahinch, with Carla Lockhart MP at Balmoral Show

Gavin Robinson MP and Carla Lockhart MP with Donkey from Grassmen

