34 pictures from Balmoral Show

Here are a few pictures as a reminder of some of the events which took place.
1. Sheep section chief stewart Nigel Hamill with Carla Lockhart MP and Gavin Robinson MP
Sheep section chief stewart Nigel Hamill with Carla Lockhart MP and Gavin Robinson MP Photo: freelance
2. Enjoying Balmoral Show are James Nelson and John Magee, Larne, with Carla Lockhart MP.
Enjoying Balmoral Show are James Nelson and John Magee, Larne, with Carla Lockhart MP. Photo: freelance
3. Charolais breeders Albert and David Connolly, Ballynahinch, with Carla Lockhart MP at Balmoral Show
Charolais breeders Albert and David Connolly, Ballynahinch, with Carla Lockhart MP at Balmoral Show Photo: freelance
4. Gavin Robinson MP and Carla Lockhart MP with Donkey from Grassmen
Gavin Robinson MP and Carla Lockhart MP with Donkey from Grassmen Photo: freelance