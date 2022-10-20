36th Royal Ulster Winter Fair Launched
The Royal Ulster Agricultural Society (RUAS) have launched the 36th Royal Ulster Winter Fair in association with sole sponsor Danske Bank.
The Winter Fair will return to the Eikon Exhibition Centre on Thursday 8th December 2022. Livestock entries are now open, closing Friday 18th November at 5pm.
Danske Bank has once again continued their support for the 36th consecutive year with Rodney Brown, Head of AgriBusiness at Danske Bank commenting: “The Royal Ulster Winter Fair continues to be the premier dairy event in the Northern Ireland agricultural calendar and we’re delighted to play our part in its continued success. Our close links with the RUAS on this event reflects our commitment to long term partnerships with both the dairy industry and the agri food sector as a whole. We believe that the dairy industry on this island has a bright future and as it continues to evolve there will be many challenges to overcome, however there will also be opportunities and we look forward to discussing how we can support both farmers and industry at this year’s Fair.”
Rhonda Geary, RUAS Operations Director added: “The Royal Ulster Winter Fair has continued to grow year on year, it is recognised as the meeting place for the dairy industry in Ireland and is a firm favourite with visitors in the lead up to Christmas.
“The Society would like to thank Danske Bank for their continued generous backing of the Royal Ulster Winter Fair. We are extremely proud of our ongoing partnership that highlights our own, and the bank’s support of the dairy industry.”