36th Royal Ulster Winter Fair Launched

Danske Bank has once again continued their support for the 36th consecutive year with Rodney Brown, Head of AgriBusiness at Danske Bank commenting: “The Royal Ulster Winter Fair continues to be the premier dairy event in the Northern Ireland agricultural calendar and we’re delighted to play our part in its continued success. Our close links with the RUAS on this event reflects our commitment to long term partnerships with both the dairy industry and the agri food sector as a whole. We believe that the dairy industry on this island has a bright future and as it continues to evolve there will be many challenges to overcome, however there will also be opportunities and we look forward to discussing how we can support both farmers and industry at this year’s Fair.”